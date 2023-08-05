Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame, Vespiquen

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Tera Vespiquen Full Art

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame includes a Tera Vespiquen ex Full Art featuring this queen bee species as a Psychic-type.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the final Tera Pokémon ex Full Art to be revealed from Ruler of the Black Flame.

The final addition is Tera Vespiquen ex. Here is the breakdown of Tera Pokémon ex from this set:

Tera Eiscue ex Full Art (Fire-type)

Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art (Electric-type)

Tera Vespiquen ex Full Art (Psychic-type)

Tera Charizard ex Full Art (Dark-type)

Tera Eiscue ex Special Illustration Rare (Fire-type)

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare (Dark-type)

Since this is the start of Tera ex displaying Pokémon with types differing from their own, beginning with Eiscue, Tyranitar, and Charizard, this opens up the next sets to truly evoke the old-school Delta Species with this Tera mechanic.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

