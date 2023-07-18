Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Revavroom, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Varoom Illustration

Pokémon TCG features Varoom and Revavroom on a line of Illustration Rares in Ruler of the Black Flame, coming to Japan next week.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look an Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare pair from Ruler of the Black Flame.

One of the most fun aspects of Scarlet & Violet-era sets is the way that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares feature a single artist on an evolutionary line. This began in the first Scarlet & Violet set and has been a feature ever since. In Ruler of the Black Flame, artist Souichirou Gunjima illustrates Varoom and Revavroom, with the latter getting a Special Illustration Rare ex. Gunjima began contributing with Indeedee, Yanmega, and Shiny Duraludon in Shining Fates and has been working prolifically for the Pokémon TCG ever since. You make know their work from Eevee Character Rare and Marnie's Pride Full Art in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, or the line of Quaxly Illustration Rares from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

