Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Toedscruel Ex

Shiny Toedscruel gets a Pokémon ex card in Japan's high class set, Shiny Treasure ex, which will be adapted into Paldean Fates.

High-class TCG sets in Japan are famed for Secret Rares and catching up on cards.

Shiny Treasure ex will become English special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Preview of Shiny Toedscruel ex shows 5ban Graphics' vivid use of the character's colors.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon ex from Shiny Treasure ex.

This is a sick Shiny! Toedscruel was introduced in the Pokémon TCG in the Scarlet & Violet base set, which came out in Japan as Scarlet and Violet. The Toedscruel ex Full Art from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames is being used as the base artwork here. 5ban Graphics uses a lush black and magenta color palette from the Shiny form well, showcasing this as one of the most vibrant Shiny Pokémon cards in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

