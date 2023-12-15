Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Students In Paldea

The region-based "Friends" cards continue with Students in Paldea, two Full Art cards from Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex set.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well, because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars which was never adapted, Shiny Star V which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at two more Full Art Trainer cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

Students in Paldea appear on two Full Art cards in this set. They respectively depict students from Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. These cards actually continue an ongoing series of Full Art Trainer cards from the previous set. It began with Friends in Alola, which was a Japanese-exclusive SM Promo card never released in English. This card goes for hundreds in the secondary market. Friends in Galar was released in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, the final main series set of the Galar era. Friends in Sinnoh and Friends in Hisui were both released in Crown Zenith, the final special set of the Galar era, which tied into the Sinnoh games Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus respectively.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

