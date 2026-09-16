Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon TCG Launches The 30th Celebration Set

Pokémon TCG has launched the official 30th Celebration set, which includes a special Mewtwo promo card at select locations.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration is out now, featuring all-foil cards, 30 returning classics, and new Futuristic rares.

Every Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration booster pack includes one of 30 Pikachu rare cards with day-and-night artwork.

Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration products include an Elite Trainer Box, Poster Collection, ex Box, and more.

Spend $15 on Pokémon TCG at select retailers starting Oct. 2, 2026, to get a stamped Mewtwo promo card.

The Pokémon Company has officially launched the latest Pokémon TCG set, as players can get in on the 30th Celebration. This expansion is made up of all foil cards and introduces an all-new Futuristic rare card rarity, just in case pulling rare cards was getting dull for everyone. You'll also find at least one of 30 Pikachu rare cards in each booster pack, as well as 30 classic Pokémon cards making a return. As part of the celebration, you can get a Mewtwo promo card featuring a "What's Your Favorite?" stamp with any Pokémon TCG purchase of $15. We have more details and cards to check out below.

Join The Anniversary With Pokémon TCG – 30th Celebration

The highly anticipated expansion, which commemorates 30 years of Pokémon, contains all foil cards and introduces an all-new card rarity, Futuristic rare, featuring new visuals illustrated by the renowned Japanese artist YOSHIROTTEN. In addition, one of 30 Pikachu rare cards is included in each 30th Celebration booster pack. Fans can also encounter Pokémon illustrated in various moments throughout daytime and nighttime, and discover 30 classic Pokémon cards making a return to the Pokémon TCG.

30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box : Includes nine 30th Celebration booster packs, one illustration rare–style promo card featuring Nidorina, and various gameplay accessories.

: Includes nine 30th Celebration booster packs, one illustration rare–style promo card featuring Nidorina, and various gameplay accessories. 30th Celebration Poster Collection : Includes three 30th Celebration booster packs; three promo cards featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres; and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring cards found in the 30th Celebration expansion.

: Includes three 30th Celebration booster packs; three promo cards featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres; and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring cards found in the 30th Celebration expansion. 30th Celebration Tech Sticker Collection : Includes three 30th Celebration booster packs; one foil promo card featuring Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario; and one corresponding sticker sheet for personalizing laptops, tablets, and other tech devices.

: Includes three 30th Celebration booster packs; one foil promo card featuring Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario; and one corresponding sticker sheet for personalizing laptops, tablets, and other tech devices. 30th Celebration Pokémon ex Box : Includes four 30th Celebration booster packs, one promo card featuring Sylveon ex or Greninja ex, and one corresponding oversize card.

: Includes four 30th Celebration booster packs, one promo card featuring Sylveon ex or Greninja ex, and one corresponding oversize card. 30th Celebration Knock Out Collection: Includes two 30th Celebration booster packs, one foil promo card featuring Eevee, and one commemorative coin.

Fans can also look forward to more 30th Celebration products releasing later in 2026. For more information on additional products, fans can visit Pokemon.com. In celebration of 30th Celebration, players will have the opportunity to receive a gift with any Pokémon TCG purchase of $15 or more. Trainers can receive a promo card featuring Mewtwo from GameStop, Best Buy, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, Five Below, Barnes & Noble, or Macy's. The promo card will feature a "What's Your Favorite?" stamp and will be available beginning Oct. 2, 2026, while supplies last.

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