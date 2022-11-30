Pokémon TCG: Legendary Collection Mewtwo On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded reverse-foil copy of Mewtwo, a card from the Legendary Collection set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction! This card, released in 2002, is illustrated by the immeasurably talented force of nature who was the artist Christopher Rush. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, November 30th, to place a bid on this awe-inspiring trading card from the Pokémon TCG.

The Legendary Collection, a reprint compilation for the Pokémon TCG, was released in 2002 and was mostly equivalent to any normal pack of the era, except that it contained cards from Base Set 1, Jungle, and Fossil, the first three sets released in English for the game. Additionally, the set contained special reverse-holo versions of rare cards, such as the one you see above. These cards are now exceedingly scarce and quite valuable for precisely that reason. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Mewtwo #29 Legendary Collection CGC Trading Card Game Gem Mint 9.5 (The Pokémon Company, 2002) Rare, Reverse Holo. The Pokémon featured on this card was the main antagonist of the film Pokémon: The First Movie, Mewtwo! In the movie, Mewtwo is a genetic duplicate of Mew created by the evil organization Team Rocket. Mewtwo was the legendary Pokémon you could catch in the original video games, but only after defeating the Elite Four. He was located in the Cerulean Cave and was reachable using the HM moves Surf and Strength. When found, Mewtwo was at level 70. The artwork for this card was done by Christopher Rush. CGC has certified 9 copies earning Gem Mint 9.5 grade and none graded higher. From the Vining Blackwolf Collection.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Mewtwo from the Legendary Collection of the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, November 30th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!