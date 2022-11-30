Pokémon TCG: Legendary Collection Venusaur On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded reverse-holo copy of Venusaur, a card from the Legendary Collection for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction! Released in 2002, this copy of Venusaur has a reverse-holofoil treatment, which makes it highly differ from other holographic versions of this Pokémon TCG card. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, November 30th, to place a bid on this excellent Pokémon trading card.

The Legendary Collection, a reprint compilation for the Pokémon TCG, was released in 2002 and was mostly equivalent to any normal pack of the era, except that it contained cards from Base Set 1, Jungle, and Fossil, the first three sets released in English for the game. Additionally, the set contained special reverse-holo versions of rare cards, such as the one you see above. These cards are now exceedingly scarce and quite valuable for precisely that reason. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Venusaur #18 Legendary Collection BGS Trading Card Game Mint 9 (Wizards of the Coast, 2002) Holo, Reverse Holo. The final evolved form of the starter grass-type Pokémon Bulbasaur, Venusaur, is on this Legendary Collection card! The giant flower on Venusaur's back is where it absorbs the Sun's rays to unleash its Solarbeam attack. Venusaur was on the cover of Pocket Monsters: Green, one of two available versions for the first-ever Pokémon game! The artwork is by Mitsuhiro Arita. BGS has awarded this card the following subgrades: centering 9, edges 9, corners 8.5, and surface 9.5. BGS has certified 18 copies earning a Mint 9 grade and 10 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Venusaur from the Legendary Collection of the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, November 30th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!