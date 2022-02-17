Pokémon TCG Live Launches Limited Beta Testing In Canada First

In recent Pokémon TCG releases, we have seen the previous PTCGO code cards replaced with Pokémon TCG Live code cards. To collectors, these cards are merely a color-based indication of if that booster pack will have a hit or a dud in the rare slot. However, players of the TCG could use these codes to obtain online packs. What does this upcoming swish from the PTCGO to Pokémon TCG Live mean? It means that there will now be a mobile app on which the classic trading card game can be played. Starting next Tuesday on February 22nd, 2022, Pokémon TCG Live will be introduced to Canadian players first during the limited beta for iOS and Android along with Windows PC and macOS devices. Following the testing period, the online game and app will launch worldwide.

Here's how this rollout is described in the official press release:

Developed and published by The Pokémon Company International, Pokémon TCG Live is a new online game that allows players to enjoy the Pokémon Trading Card Game in an updated digital format. Similar to the tabletop version [that] fans have loved for over 25 years, Pokémon TCG Live features fan-favorite activities like building decks and battling with friends, as well as gameplay modes and daily quests for all types of players regardless of their skill level.

The Pokémon Company adds that a limited number of participants will have the opportunity to play the as-of-yet unreleased Sword & Shield—Brilliant Stars in the app and online game prior to the set coming out next Friday on February 25th.

The press release continues:

Canadian players can access the limited beta on mobile devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play, and on Windows PC and macOS devices by downloading the app from Pokemon.ca/TCGL, when the testing period goes live on February 22, 2022. They will also be able to enjoy cross-platform play during the limited beta. Furthermore, Pokémon TCG Online players will have the option of playing Pokémon TCG Live during the testing period without losing access to the Pokémon TCG Online app.