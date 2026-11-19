Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists Expansion Announced

Pokémon TCG: has a new expansion on the way as Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists will be added to the title on February 6, 2027.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists launches February 6, 2027, bringing the next major Pokémon card expansion.

Flowing Fists debuts Z Mega Evolution Pokémon in Pokémon TCG, including Mega Lucario Z, Mega Garchomp Z, and Mega Absol Z.

The set includes five Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, four Pokémon ex, 11 illustration rares, and six special illustration rares.

Pokémon players can join prerelease events from January 23, 2027, and play Flowing Fists in Pokémon TCG Live on February 4.

The Pokémon Company dropped new details for the next major expansion to the Pokémon TCG, as Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists arrives on February 6, 2027. The expansion will make a few players excited over the fact that this one will mark the debut of Z Mega Evolution Pokémon in the tabletop game, as first discovered in the Mega Dimension DLC from Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But in the new expansion, Trainers will discover powerful Pokémon to have at their disposal immediately, including Mega Lucario Z, Mega Garchomp Z, Mega Absol Z, and Mega Glimmora. We have some preliminary details from the company below, as we now await the release of some of the cards, which will likely be revealed after the start of the new year.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists

Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists will mark the debut of Z Mega Evolution Pokémon in the Pokémon TCG, as first discovered in the Mega Dimension DLC from the Pokémon Legends: Z-A video game. The new expansion will be headlined by Mega Lucario Z, who possesses the cool confidence to go with the flow. Trainers can also look forward to discovering more powerful Pokémon, including Mega Garchomp Z, Mega Absol Z, and Mega Glimmora.

Noteworthy cards from this expansion include:

Five Mega Evolution Pokémon ex

Four Pokémon ex

11 illustration rare Pokémon

17 ultra rare Pokémon, Trainer cards, and Special Energy cards

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Players can find Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and various collections at participating retailers worldwide. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to play with Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program and taking place beginning Jan. 23, 2027, at participating independent retailers.

Ahead of the release of the tabletop version, players will be able to play with Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists starting Feb. 4, 2027, in Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Players can collect and battle with new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and receive in-game bonuses when logging in to the game.

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