Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon | Tagged: Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket Adds Dual-Type Cards With Dual Fusion Expansion

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Dual Fusion will be the latest expansion arriving on October 29, bringing Dual-Type cards into the title.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Pocket: Dual Fusion launches October 29, adding dual-type cards and fresh strategy options to the game.

Mega Mewtwo X ex and Mega Greninja ex lead Dual Fusion, joined by new Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket also adds Special Pack: First Partners on Oct. 31, with weekly stamina and a guaranteed ★ card.

Pika Pika! Pikachu Missions and upcoming in-app events bring a Pikachu ex card, themed packs, new missions, and more.

The Pokémon Company and DeNA revealed a few new cards and details for the next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion, as Dual Fusion is set to drop on October 29. The company unveiled new dual-type cards that will make their debut in the mobile title, along with Special Packs, a bevy of in-app updates, and a Pikachu-themed event mission. We have a few new details about it from the company below, along with a look at some of the cards on the way.

Unleash The Dual-Type Cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket: Dual Fusion

Trainers can look forward to uncovering new strategies with the debut of dual-type cards — cards with two types — with Mega Mewtwo X ex, a dual Psychic- and Fighting-type, and Mega Greninja ex, a dual Water- and Dark-type. Popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise will also have new cards and illustrations for fans to discover.

Special Pack: First Partners

Special packs will be making their debut in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Special packs are different from regular booster packs and can be opened by using special pack stamina, which recovers once a week, and each pack is guaranteed to contain one ★ card. Available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 26, Special Pack: First Partners will feature cards that depict the first partner Pokémon encountered in each of the nine regions discovered in the Pokémon world.

Pika Pika! Pikachu Missions

To celebrate 30 years of the Pokémon TCG, special event missions will be available from Oct. 20, 2026, to Oct. 20, 2027. Players can log in for 10 days to obtain a special Pikachu ex immersive card only available during this event, Pika Pika! Pikachu Packs featuring a variety of Pikachu cards, and new accessories.

Upcoming Events

Players can also look forward to a number of exciting in-app events coming soon to Pokémon TCG Pocket, including the Second Anniversary Celebration Campaign, Themed Promo Card Events, a variety of new missions, and more. More information about upcoming in-app events can be found on Pokemon.com.

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