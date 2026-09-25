Posted in: DeNA, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon TCG Pocket Announces Deluxe Pack: Mega Booster

Pokémon TCG Pocket will launch a new booster pack called Deluxe Pack: Mega, which will be available from September 29 to October 28.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Pocket launches Deluxe Pack: Mega from September 29 to October 28 with limited-time cards to collect.

Deluxe Pack: Mega includes cards from Mega Rising through Ruler of the Skies, with one high-rarity card guaranteed.

Late October Pokémon TCG Pocket updates add community decks, deck rentals, and a reworked step-up battle mode.

Upcoming Pokémon TCG Pocket events include foil card picks, Ranked Match bonuses, and new promo card rewards.

The Pokémon Company and DeNA have revealed the next booster pack coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket as they revealed new details about Deluxe Pack: Mega. The crux of this booster is to basically get you some cool new cards, but they'll only be available for a limited time, from September 29 until October 28. This also serves as a prelude to a new update coming to the game in late October, which will come with a rework and some added features. We have more details on all of this below, along with pics of select cards and a new trailer.

New Deluxe Pack: Mega Booster Pack

Deluxe Pack: Mega will feature previously released cards ranging from Mega Rising through Ruler of the Skies, including all rarity cards released in previous booster packs. Each Deluxe Pack: Mega booster pack will include four cards, of which one card is guaranteed to be of rarity or higher. In addition, fans can look forward to discovering cards that feature new illustrations or glossy, parallel foil designs.

Upcoming Pokémon TCG Pocket Updates

An update planned for late October will welcome a new community deck feature that will allow players to view decks that others have made public, providing an opportunity to create similar decks with cards in their collection. In addition, players will be able to rent decks with cards from the latest booster packs and use those decks an unlimited number of times. A reworked step-up battle feature will also be coming to the app, alongside several features being retired. More information on in-game updates can be found here.

Upcoming Events

Parallel Foil Cards Mass Outbreak Event (late September – early October): Parallel foil cards will appear in rare picks and bonus picks. During this event period, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain shop tickets.

Parallel foil cards will appear in rare picks and bonus picks. During this event period, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain shop tickets. Ranked Match Season B4b SP (mid-late October): Trainers can earn additional rank points for consecutive wins, with bonuses available for streaks of up to 10 victories. Players will not lose rank points or drop in rank after a defeat.

Trainers can earn additional rank points for consecutive wins, with bonuses available for streaks of up to 10 victories. Players will not lose rank points or drop in rank after a defeat. Mega Garchomp ex Drop Event (mid-late October): Players can tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 13.

Players can tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 13. Wonder Pick Event (mid-late October): Promo cards featuring Charmander and Drampa will appear in wonder picks. During this event period, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain an event shop ticket, which can be exchanged for a promo card at the Shop.

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