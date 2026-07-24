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Pokémon TCG Pocket Drops Ruler of the Skies Expansion on July 29

Pokémon TCG Pocket has revealed some of the details and cards of the next expansion, as Ruler of the Skies arrives on July 29.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Pocket launches the Ruler of the Skies expansion on July 29, adding a storm-themed set led by Mega Rayquaza.

New Pokémon TCG Pocket cards include Mega Rayquaza ex, Mega Metagross ex, Mega Gallade ex, plus Trainer support.

July’s Pokémon TCG Pocket update adds deck-sharing QR codes, expanded Card Dex tracking, and guaranteed high-rarity packs.

Pokémon TCG Pocket also rolls out Welcome Back Missions and a slate of events running from late July through August.

The Pokémon Company and DeNA have revealed some of the details of the next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion, as Ruler of the Skies will drop on July 29. Some of these cards will give you throwback vibes as the art comes from some previous sets over the years, but the majority of it is original works made just for this particular expansion, looking to bring more of the fight from above. We have more details here and images of many of the cards for you to check out below, along with the latest trailer hyping up the set.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Takes To The Clouds With Ruler of the Skies

Ruler of the Skies features illustrations evoking an approaching storm, with Mega Rayquaza making its Pokémon TCG Pocket debut. In addition to Mega Rayquaza ex, Trainers can look forward to discovering Mega Metagross ex, Mega Gallade ex, and more. Ruler of the Skies will also feature Trainer cards with effects related to Evolution Pokémon and Energy.

A new update will let players share decks using 2D pattern QR codes.

Cards included in multiple booster packs will begin to be registered in the Card Dex for each corresponding pack, including retroactively for cards already obtained.

A new "◆◆◆◆ or higher guaranteed" booster pack category will be introduced, guaranteeing a ◆◆◆◆ or higher card the next time a booster pack from the same expansion is opened once certain conditions are met.

Players who have not logged in for a certain amount of time can obtain 120 pack hourglasses with the introduction of Welcome Back Missions.

Upcoming Events

Elite Deck Gift Missions (late July – late October)

Handy Card Collection Missions (late July – late October)

Summer Event Missions (late July – early August)

Ruler of the Skies Emblem Event (early–mid August)

Community Week (early–mid August)

Mega Houndoom ex Drop Event (mid–late August)

Wonder Pick Event (mid–late August)

Deluxe Pack: ex Booster Packs Return (mid–late August)

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