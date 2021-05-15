Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Swablu Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Swablu cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Swablu picks in the comments below.

We begin with a painterly Swablu in its first appearance in the TCG in the EX-era set, EX Dragon. Atsuko Nishida illustrates an idealistic Swablu with its cotton-like wings reflecting the golden light of the sun. This looks like a painting you'd see in a thrift store that your aunt would have to buy, and that is absolutely a compliment. This sort of oil painting vibe is uncommon for the Pokémon TCG, especially now, so it's nice to look back and be reminded of the old-school variety.

In one of the all-time greatest sets, Legendary Treasures, we have a story-telling card. Akira Komayama illustrates a Swablu card that connects to the set's Charmeleon card, which you can see here. The story behind this accidental wing burn is incredible, and reminds me of the way cards in XY: Roaring Skies connect narratively, which is something we've actually seen brought back in Battle Styles. Hey TCG? More of that, please.

Atsuko Nishida returns for a more pastel depiction of Swablu, which fits perfectly in Generations' Radiant Collection, a subset that focuses on cute Pokémon with flourish designs to the border of the card.

We get to see Shiny Swablu… well, shine in this Hidden Fates baby Shiny, which looks so good as illustrated by Shigenori Negishi with the iconic silvery and golden burst of sparkles. Hopefully, everyone reading this article has luck finding all of the Shiny Swablu they'd like today in Pokémon GO.