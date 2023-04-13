Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in April 2023 notes the Blaziken VMAX Alt Art chase card starting to increase in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $183.34 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $135.64 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $83.55 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $64.97 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $55.06 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $54.29 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $49.81 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $46.10 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $41.98 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $34.58 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $31.90 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $26.76 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $26.15 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $23.17 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $23.17

It seems as if we are starting to see more Sword & Shield chase cards take off a bit. The Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare in this set has increased about $20 in the past month, which is a notable rise considering packs of this set are still somewhat easy to find.