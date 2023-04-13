Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In April 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in April 2023 notes the Blaziken VMAX Alt Art chase card starting to increase in value.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Chilling Reign top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Chilling Reign top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $183.34
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $135.64
  3. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $83.55
  4. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $64.97
  5. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $55.06
  6. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $54.29
  7. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $49.81
  8. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $46.10
  9. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $41.98
  10. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $34.58
  11. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $31.90
  12. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $26.76
  13. Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $26.15
  14. Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $23.17
  15. Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $23.17

It seems as if we are starting to see more Sword & Shield chase cards take off a bit. The Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare in this set has increased about $20 in the past month, which is a notable rise considering packs of this set are still somewhat easy to find.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.