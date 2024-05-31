Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Crown Tundra-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in May 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in May 2024.

Chilling Reign top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $374.55
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $176.77
  3. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $94.84
  4. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $71.87
  5. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $62.52
  6. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $62.31
  7. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $60.27
  8. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $54.10
  9. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $53.27
  10. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $40.32
  11. Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $28.75
  12. Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $26.67
  13. Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $25.68
  14. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art Secret Rare 172/198: $22.89
  15. Blaziken VMAX Rainbow Rare 200/198: $22.56

We are witnessing Sword & Shield sets balloon in value, and the fact that we have a Blaziken card worth almost $400 here is one of the biggest indications that this is a major market phenomenon. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare jumped almost $200 in value since we last observed it two months ago. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art increased by $60. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare and Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art doubled in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

