Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $156.98 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $132.09 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $73.39 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $42.13 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $39.14 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $29.08 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $25.91 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $24.00 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $16.24 Mew VMAX 114/264: $13.12 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.83 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $11.25 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $9.83 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.41 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $8.48

Interesting here. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art took a huge leap here. The second biggest card in the set, the Espeon VMAX Alt Art, followed in its footsteps with a big hike. Could we see Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike take the same trajectory of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies? It seems as if we could end up with two $200+ chase cards on our hands from the current era.