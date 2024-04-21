Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Lost Origin in April 2024.

Highlighting the top valued Lost Origin cards, led by Giratina V Alternate Art.

Surge in Giratina V Alternate Art value, with a notable $66 increase this month.

Insights on the Trainer Gallery subset's top cards, including rare Pikachu editions.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $314.06 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $89.55 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $31.35 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $18.98 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $15.15 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $14.95 Collapsed Stadium Gold Secret Rare 215/196: $9.77 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 217/196: $9.48 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $9.28 Dark Patch Gold Secret Rare 216/196: $8.23

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $29.76 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $20.48 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $6.32 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.06 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $5.64

Giratina V Alternate Art is way up. This card has been the second biggest chase card of the Sword & Shield era behind the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Evolving Skies for a long time, but it's ascent has hardly been as dramatic or steady as that card's rise. However, we have seen this card shoot up $66 this month alone. That is certainly something we, as collectors, need to keep an eye on if this is a card we want to add to our collections.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

