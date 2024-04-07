Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In April 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Roaring Moon

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $57.38 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $34.27 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $27.80 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $24.73 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $22.39 Iron Hands ex Full Art 223/182: $22.36 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $19.56 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $19.00 Iron Hands ex 070/182: $16.97 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $16.16 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $15.19 Professor Sada's Vitality Full Art Trainer Supporter 239/182: $11.91 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $11.54 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $11.37 Stellix Illustration Rare 208/182: $11.17

Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare is up quite a bit this month, jumping to the second spot in the set from its previous position in the eighth. That is an over $10 jump. Meanwhile, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare and Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare have lost a few dollars of value, but haven't undergone a major fall this month. Iron Hands ex Full Art, which previously didn't rank at all, also saw a big jump to the sixth spot, more than doubling its value from last month. The attention on Iron Hands cards is due to its playability, because even the standard ex is now going for more than many Secret Rares in this set.

