Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in November 2025

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $335.67 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $92.00 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $60.22 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $60.03 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $37.31 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $31.96 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $23.58 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $23.22 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.18 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $19.78 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $18.07 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $13.98 Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare 181/167: $13.12 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $12.43 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $18.50

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare is down by $20, which, looking at how high the value remains… isn't much. Most of the rest of the set was steady since we last checked in this past September. The biggest increase in value goes to Chansey Illustration Rare, but that was just by a few dollars.

