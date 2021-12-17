Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Ice Rider Calyrex

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Here, we see two dramatically different art styles at play with these Character Super Rares featuring Ice Rider Calyrex with its trainer, Peony. The Ice Rider Calyrex V has a sort of majestic, plaintive vibe as trainer and Pokémon stand atop a snowy mountain, staring out at the sky as the morning sun begins to stretch up with rosy light. Then, the Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX goes cartoony as Peony hangs on for dear life while his Pokémon takes on its Gigantamax form.

You know what I just realized, though? Glastrier and Spectrier are getting no respect from the Pokémon TCG! Calyrex fuses with these Pokémon to become either Ice Rider or Shadow Rider Calyrex, and yet we have yet to receive a card featuring any of these species unfused. I hope we get that to happen before the end of the Sword & Shield era, as I'd personally love to see a Spectrier V. A card featuring Calyrex on its own would also be cool, but it does pretty much just look like Calyrex as pictured above without a horse.

