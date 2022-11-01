Pokémon Yellow Version Graded, Sealed, & On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed and graded copy of Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device up for auction! Unlike the two games that preceded Pokémon Yellow, this game allows your first partner Pokémon, Pikachu, to walk alongside you in the overworld, making it the first Pokémon game of its kind to do so. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 1st, to place a bid on this iconic retro video game.

Pokémon Yellow has an interesting distinction from its predecessor games, Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version. Of note is that this game allows you to obtain not just Pikachu as a starter creature, but also any of the original three starter Pokémon. Furthermore, Pokémon Yellow features the first cutscenes in any handheld Pokémon game with the Jesse and James battles. They aren't incredibly sophisticated, but the duo does pop out from basically nowhere every so often to battle you. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition – Wata 9.2 A++ Sealed [Pixel ESRB, Early Production], Game Boy Nintendo 1999 USA. Enhanced version of Red and Blue for Nintendo's Game Boy released one year after those games. Added a Pikachu that would follow the player in the game. Allowed the player to obtain all three original starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori. Fifth best-selling Game Boy game at 14.6 million copies.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful copy of Pokémon Yellow Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 1st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!