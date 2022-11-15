Pokémon Yellow Version Up For Auction Over At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed copy of Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld device, up for auction! In this game, you can walk around, and your first Pokémon partner, that ineffable yellow mouse known as Pikachu, will follow you! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 15th, to place a bid on this iconic Pokémon video game.

In Pokémon Yellow Version, there is a secret hidden in the coding of the game that's not quite as subtle as other aspects of the game series: Occasionally, you can start the game with a Pikachu that can learn Surf. Known widely as "Surfing Pikachu," you can use this creature in a minigame off the coast of Fuschia City. The downside to this is that you won't likely know that your Pikachu can learn the move until you obtain the Hidden Machine for the move over halfway into the game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition – Wata 9.2 A+ Sealed [Solid ESRB, Later Production], Game Boy Nintendo 1999 US. Enhanced version of Red and Blue for Nintendo's Game Boy released one year after those games. Added a Pikachu that would follow the player in the game. Allowed the player to obtain all three original starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori. Fifth best-selling Game Boy game at 14.6 million copies.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Yellow Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 15th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!

