Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poker Night at the Inventory, Skunkape Games

Poker Night at the Inventory Adds Four New Tables & New Mode

Poker Night at the Inventory has added new content and a new mode, as you play against characters from Homestar Runner, Sam & Max, Penny Arcade, and more.

Article Summary Poker Night at the Inventory gets a free update from Skunkape Games with four new tables and the new Stank Mode.

The 2010 Telltale poker crossover returned after its 2019 delisting, with Skunkape continuing to expand the game.

Play Texas Hold'em against Max, Strong Bad, Tycho, and The Heavy in a comedy-heavy poker showdown.

Win tournaments to unlock themed tables, custom card decks, and hidden visual changes tied to each franchise.

Skunkape Games dropped a new update this week for Poker Night at the Inventory, giving players more content to have some fun with. If you're not familiar with the game, it is a poker title where you play against four characters from IPs, including Sam & Max, Homestar Runner, Team Fortress 2, and Penny Arcade. The game was made in 2010 by Telltale Games and removed in 2019, but was recently brought back by Skunkape, who has been upgrading it ever since. This new update has provided four new tables for you to play on, as well as a new mode called Stank Mode, all available for free right now.

Poker Night at the Inventory

Recently reopened following a seismic retrofit, the Inventory is once again the hottest gathering place for video game characters to unwind after a long day on the job. Drop in to play No Limit Texas Hold'em with four familiar faces: Max, Strong Bad, Tycho, and The Heavy. From the archives of Telltale Games, this jokey poker game pits iconic characters against the Player (that's you!) in a high-stakes battle of cards, bets, and trash talk. Each tournament you win brings you closer to unlocking a new hidden table design or custom card deck, each with new art unique to one of your opponent's home franchises. Some of the decks and table felts have hidden properties that change the look of a character at the table, or the game itself. Keep an eye out for new unlocks created just for this release.

If it's your lucky night, one of your opponents might be a little light on cash and throw something personal into the pot instead. In Poker Night, the banter you'll hear around the table is as much a part of the game as the cards you play. Each opponent brings their own personality to the game, in the stories they tell and the plays they make. Tonight you'll be playing against:

Max: One half of the crime-fighting team known as Sam & Max: Freelance Police, Max is a three-foot-tall hyperkinetic rabbity-thing with no impulse control and an old German Luger hidden somewhere on his person. Where he keeps it is none of your damn business, but you can win it off him if he remembers where he is for long enough to toss it on the table.

One half of the crime-fighting team known as Sam & Max: Freelance Police, Max is a three-foot-tall hyperkinetic rabbity-thing with no impulse control and an old German Luger hidden somewhere on his person. Where he keeps it is none of your damn business, but you can win it off him if he remembers where he is for long enough to toss it on the table. Strong Bad: Back in the mid 2000s, Strong Bad licensed away his handsome and cool likeness for a point-and-click adventure game, and he's been stuck doing promotional guest appearances ever since. When not frequenting secret backroom poker games to grouse about how "none of you chumps can handle my style," he can still be found answering the occasional email at Homestar Runner dot com.

Back in the mid 2000s, Strong Bad licensed away his handsome and cool likeness for a point-and-click adventure game, and he's been stuck doing promotional guest appearances ever since. When not frequenting secret backroom poker games to grouse about how "none of you chumps can handle my style," he can still be found answering the occasional email at Homestar Runner dot com. Tycho: A connoisseur of life's finest things, Penny Arcade's Tycho frequents The Inventory for its storied history, its immense library, the esteemed company one finds around its gaming tables, and the opportunities all of the above provide to absolutely wreck a bunch of fools at cards.

A connoisseur of life's finest things, Penny Arcade's Tycho frequents The Inventory for its storied history, its immense library, the esteemed company one finds around its gaming tables, and the opportunities all of the above provide to absolutely wreck a bunch of fools at cards. The Heavy: A mercenary from Team Fortress 2's RED team, the Heavy isn't sure how he got here for tonight's game or who these strange baby men around the table are. But since he is here, he'll do what he always does: march forward, slowly squishing the tiny baby men beneath his feet like tiny baby ants. Then he will be the last one standing, and hopefully they'll let him go home.

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