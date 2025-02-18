Posted in: Arcade, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golden Tee GO, Incredible Technologies

Portable Arcade Golf Title Golden Tee GO Announced

Fans of the Golden Tee franchise have a new portable option coming out soon, as Golden Tee GO has been announced for home gaming

Article Summary Golden Tee GO brings a portable arcade gaming experience to home screens with HDMI compatibility.

Arcade Collection GO features popular games like PowerPutt Golf and Silver Strike Bowling.

The classic trackball design remains a key feature, ensuring an authentic gaming experience.

Flexible and compact, it suits tight spaces for ultimate gaming on the go or at home.

Incredible Technologies has announced a brand new item for fans of the Golden Tee franchise, as you're getting a new home arcade item with Golden Tee GO. Literally making it so you can play the game anywhere, this portable arcade top allows you to hook it up to any monitor with an HDMI input to play one of several titles programmed into it. It isn't cheap, however, as it will run you $3,000 if you wish to own it. We have more details and a quote from the team below, as it's available right now.

Golden Tee GO

The portable era of arcade gaming has arrived, first in the form of Golden Tee GO. Now, Incredible Technologies is doubling down on this movement with the launch of Arcade Collection GO — a multicade jam-packed with some of the most popular games the company has ever produced. Arcade Collection GO features several popular games. Silver Strike Bowling allows players to test their luck on a variety of bowling alleys and game modes. PowerPutt Golf puts the user's skills to test on more than a dozen original mini-golf courses. Target Toss Pro, which comes with lawn darts and bags, provides an endless array of competition.

All told, the multicade is overflowing with content. And with three distinct titles overflowing with courses, game modes, and ways to play, the Arcade Collection GO will never get old. When you're ready to play, just plug the HDMI into any TV, power it on, and you're all set. From tailgates to neighborhood game nights to back patios, Arcade Collection GO provides maximum flexibility. It can be a fixture on a coffee table or the ultimate ready-to-play device on the weekends. Unable to build your dream game room thanks to tight living quarters? Look no further. While flexible, it should still look and feel familiar to avid fans. The constant is the trackball, which has been the driving force behind the success of Golden Tee and other Incredible Technologies games for nearly 40 years. While the form factor of the cabinet is different, the trackball, along with the software and hardware, remains unchanged.

"We've seen just how much people enjoy the flexibility that Golden Tee GO provides," says Adam Kramer, President of Incredible Technologies' Amusement Division. "Arcade Collection was a natural fit to get the same treatment, especially given how much content this product has to offer. This isn't some knockoff version of a game we've produced before. That's an important distinction. The goal was to maintain the feel that has defined our games for decades while redefining where those games can be enjoyed."

