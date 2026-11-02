Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, FuturLab, mattel, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Adds The Barbie Pack on December 3

After being teased a couple of months ago, PowerWash Simulator 2 has confirmed the new Barbie Pack will be released on December 3

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 launches the Barbie Pack on December 3, bringing Mattel’s iconic world into the cleaning sim.

Barbie Pack adds five new PowerWash Simulator 2 jobs, including the DreamHouse, Dream Camper, and more.

Players can tackle Barbie-inspired locations solo or in co-op, with bright surfaces and playful details to scrub clean.

The DLC also includes a custom Barbie character and pink power washer, adding a stylish twist to PowerWash Simulator 2.

FuturLab has announced an official release date for the Barbie Pack coming to PowerWash Simulator 2: the DLC will arrive on December 3. If you missed this one, the announcement was made a few months ago when they partnered with Mattel to bring Barbie and some of her locations and activities to the game, so she can take on the new job of power-washing. You'll be given a new set of challenges that include cleaning off her iconic DreamHouse, as well as some of her vehicles and other well-known locations in the Barbie-verse for you to scrub down and make them look brand-new with that fresh plastic sheen. We have a new trailer for the pack above, as we'll see it added to the game in a month.

Let's Get Cleaning, Barbie! PowerWash Simulator 2 Gets Pink

The colorful new content update invites players into the world of Barbie to make everything sparkle, bringing together the relaxing gameplay of PowerWash Simulator 2 with the colors, textures and iconic style of one of the world's most recognizable icons. From a Dream Camper to the Barbie DreamHouse, players will be able to powerwash their way through five colorful new jobs inspired by Barbie playsets. And what would a Barbie adventure be without the perfect accessories? Get cleaning with a custom Barbie power washer and character, bringing a distinctly pink twist to the PowerWash Simulator 2 experience.

The Barbie Pack is designed with bright colors, embossed plastic, smooth surfaces, and playful details that make every clean-up a satisfying experience, with plenty of playful nods to Barbie playsets along the way. Whether cleaning solo or teaming up with friends in co-op, players can take Barbie out of the box and get to work making her world sparkle. Just when you thought Barbie had tried every job under the sun, this Barbie is a power washer!

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