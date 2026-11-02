Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apple Arcade, FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator on Apple Arcade Adds New Aquatic Update

The Apple Arcade version of PowerWash Simulator has been given a pretty big update, adding new aquatic-themed challenges and more.

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator on Apple Arcade gets a major update with new aquatic jobs, including the Aquarium and Submarine.

The Muckingham Files expands with fan-favorite cleaning challenges that add fresh areas and more grime-blasting fun.

A Halloween House seasonal job brings spooky clean-up action, with cobwebs, dirt, and haunted messes to wash away.

Quick Play lets PowerWash Simulator players jump into random jobs fast, alongside bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades.

FuturLab has released a new update for PowerWash Simulator on Apple Arcade, giving players some spooky and aquatic things to do. First off, players will have access to the aquarium and a submarine, among other places to go clean. Second, there's some Halloween content as you'll clean up the haunted attraction. Finally, they have given the game a few upgrades to add new things and fix up old content. We have more details below as the update is available now for players who own this edition.

PowerWash Simulator Soaks Up a New Apple Arcade Update

Make a splash with two new jobs from The Muckingham Files! Players can take on the Aquarium, a fan-favorite location, and the Submarine, tackling layers of grime to restore both environments to their sparkling best.

A Spooky Seasonal Clean-Up

Something filthy this way comes! The Halloween House Seasonal Job invites players to hose away cobwebs, dirt, and spooky messes, turning a mortifyingly mucky house into a spotless, party-ready space. It's the perfect excuse to get into the Halloween spirit, one satisfying spray at a time.

Get Straight To The Action With Quick Play

For PowerWash Simulator players who want to get cleaning without the wait, the new Quick Play mode makes it easier than ever to jump straight into a job that fits their schedule. Players can choose their preferred level size before being presented with three randomly selected jobs to choose from, with the option to reroll the selection if none take their fancy. Quick Play also provides instant access to the best equipment for the job and unlimited cleaning liquids, so players can focus on what matters most: washing away the grime. There's no need to do the same job twice, either. Completed Quick Play jobs carry over into Career Mode, allowing players to continue their progress without repeating completed tasks.

More Polish

The update also includes several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, delivering a smoother and more enjoyable PowerWash Simulator cleaning experience.

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