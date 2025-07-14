Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omeda Studios, paragon, Predecessor

Predecessor Adds Agora Map From Canceled Game Paragon

Predecessor revealed details of what's coming in the 1.7 Update, as they will bring back the Agora map from the canceled game Paragon

Article Summary Predecessor's 1.7 Update brings back the classic Agora map from the canceled Paragon for a limited time.

Legacy Mode in Predecessor LABS lets all players experience Agora before new creative updates arrive.

A new original hero, Renna, debuts as a corrupted sorceress with unique dark magic and evolving abilities.

Omeda Studios teases a new era for Predecessor, moving beyond Paragon roots with innovative MOBA features.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios revealed what's on the way for the 1.7 Update for Predecessor, as they're bringing back a map from another game. If you're not entirely familiar with the previous history of Omeda Studios, they were the developer of the once active and now canceled game Paragon that was published by Epic Games. The team didn't want the game to die, so they used the public assets from Paragon to form the studio and make their current game. In this update, they will give the fans who supported them a thank you with the Agora map, available to all players for a limited time through the new Legacy Mode in Predecessor LABS. We have more details about the update below, and the finer notes are found in their patch notes, as the content goes live on July 22.

Predecessor – 1.7 Update

Agora will be available to all players for a limited time through the new Legacy Mode in Predecessor LABS. The release of Agora in the 1.7 update will not only serve as a chance for fans of the original game to pay one last nostalgic tribute to it, but it will give new players a chance to experience Agora for the first time ever in Omeda Studios' Predecessor. As well as reviving all of the original Paragon heroes, Predecessor has now officially exceeded the lifespan of the game that inspired its creation. Omeda Studios have already begun laying the groundwork for the next chapter in their unique story, forging ahead with a new creative direction that is entirely their own. Future updates will signify a clear separation from its origins and usher in a new era for Predecessor as it continues to push the boundaries of what a modern MOBA can be.

As well as the highly anticipated arrival of Agora, 1.7 will also see the introduction of a brand new original hero. Renna, a new Mid-Lane hero and sister of the recently added Yurei. This powerful sorceress was corrupted by an ancient evil. Despised by the Koru Shinzo, Renna made a pact with Akeron, the Demon King of Ashkarath, gaining Riftmagic. Now fully empowered, she fights her sister as the Demon King's right hand. Renna is a dark magic wielder who grows stronger throughout battle by harvesting essence from fallen enemies with her passive, Echoes of the Damned, which also grants her mid-air floating. Her primary ability, Mortal Coil, tethers and drains enemies while healing her, scaling with her passive. Stupor, her secondary, launches her into the air to hurl a devastating explosive orb, useful for both offense and escape. Soulfire fires piercing waves that increase with essence, and her ultimate, Abyssal Rift, blinks her into enemies and unleashes a storm of projectiles, scaling in duration. Her augments provide utility, sustain, and even a support option.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!