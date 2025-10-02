Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Project Freefall, Schell Games

Project Freefall Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Players can download a free demo of the multiplayer mayhem game Project Freefall, as it will carry into Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Project Freefall's free demo is available now on Steam ahead of its feature at Steam Next Fest.

Compete with up to eight players in chaotic, sky-high battles for a single parachute.

The game supports cross-platform play between PC and VR, with integrated voice chat.

Customize your character and dive into fast-paced, hilarious multiplayer freefall action.

Indie game developer and publisher Schell Games has released a free demo of Project Freefall for people to try out on Steam. A few weeks ahead of Steam Next Fest, the game plays out like an obstacle course where you're dropped from high in the sky and free-fall into a set of challenges where you race up to eight players down to the ground. We have more details here, as well as the latest trailer, as you can try the game out right now on Steam.

Project Freefall

Dive into Project Freefall, where the stakes are as high as the altitude. You and up to seven friends are plummeting towards the earth in this adrenaline-pumping game of tag… but there's only ONE parachute. The rules are simple: survive. The parachute drops from the plane. Your job? Skydive out of the plane and grab it for yourself. Toss a grenade, spray a fire extinguisher, or dodge the shark as you weave through the clouds in a high-speed aerial chase where alliances are temporary and gravity is permanent. As the ground rushes up to meet you, the intensity skyrockets. It's a hilarious, high-skill dance of chaos where only one can claim the ultimate victory, leaving the rest to an… explosive landing.

Eight-Player Mayhem: Invite your squad for the ultimate test of friendship and reflexes. More players mean more chaos!

Invite your squad for the ultimate test of friendship and reflexes. More players mean more chaos! Cross-Platform Play: Dive in from either PC or VR. Everyone plays together in the same sky.

Dive in from either PC or VR. Everyone plays together in the same sky. In-game Voice Chat: Talk with your friends as you plummet through the air.

Talk with your friends as you plummet through the air. High-Stakes, Simple Rules: Easy to learn, but mastering aerial maneuvers to secure the win at the last second takes true skill.

Easy to learn, but mastering aerial maneuvers to secure the win at the last second takes true skill. Flex Your Style: Look good while you fall! Project Freefall lets you shop for unique characters and Diver suits to customize your look.

