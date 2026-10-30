Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Maze Theory, Project Hail Mary, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Drops New Teaser Trailer

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars has a new teaser trailer out now, showing off the ship as the VR title continues its development.

Article Summary Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars gets a new teaser trailer, offering a fresh look at the Hail Mary ship.

Maze Theory’s mixed-reality Project Hail Mary adventure lets players explore interactive areas alongside Rocky.

Players step into Ryland Grace’s role for an untold Project Hail Mary chapter focused on survival and teamwork.

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars has no release date yet, as development on the VR experience continues.

Maze Theory has released a new teaser trailer for Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars, as we get a better look at the ship itself. The VR title based on the film and novel of the same name has a lot of work to do, as the Hail Mary is a fully functional space with several areas that are interactive for you and Rocky to walk around and work in. As you can see from the images here, the game is still a work in progress with no official release date set yet. So for now, enjoy the trailer as we wait for more to come.

Explore The Ship in Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is a mixed-reality adventure set in the cinematic world based on Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel, where players join Ryland Grace and Rocky during a pivotal untold chapter of the mission. Ryland Grace and his friend and crewmate Rocky must work together in the face of disaster to keep the Hail Mary intact and bring their world-saving cargo to Eridani — Rocky's home planet, and Grace's new home.

Step into the role of Ryland Grace in an untold chapter of the Hail Mary mission, experiencing humanity's last hope firsthand as deep space grows increasingly uncertain around them. As this mixed-reality experience blends your own physical environment with the Hail Mary itself, you'll diagnose problems, improvise solutions, and push the limits of science and engineering to keep the mission alive. Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is an interactive mixed-reality adventure about trust, communication, and the first true friendship between species, revealing an intimate new perspective within the cinematic world shaped by filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, based on Andy Weir's bestselling sci-fi novel.

Work alongside Rocky to keep the mission alive

Experience a new, untold chapter of the Hail Mary's story, created specifically for mixed reality

Diagnose failing systems, and improvise scientific solutions

Manage your ship and its precious cargo as you travel through the stars

Experience humanity's last hope firsthand

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