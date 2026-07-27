Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Maze Theory, Project Hail Mary, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars Reveals Gamescom Plans

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars is coming to Gamescom 2026 as a demo of the new VR title will be available on the floor.

Article Summary Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars heads to Gamescom 2026 with a playable VR demo in Cologne.

Maze Theory’s Project Hail Mary VR lets players awaken aboard the Hail Mary and explore an untold mission chapter.

Players team up with Rocky to solve puzzles, repair failing systems, and improvise science-driven solutions in VR.

The mixed-reality Project Hail Mary experience expands Andy Weir’s universe ahead of the Amazon MGM Studios film.

VR developer and publisher Maze Theory has confirmed that they will be bringing Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars to Gamescom 2026 for players to try. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a totally interactive VR version of the film, where you will wake up aboard the ship, make friends with Rocky, and work together to solve all the puzzles ahead of you to save everyone's world. The demo for the game will be on the Gamescom floor from August 26-30 in Cologne, Germany, offering up a small sample of what you'll experience. We have the latest info below and a teaser video above to give you a glimpse into what the game iwll be like.

Try Out Project Hail Mary: Journey Among The Stars at Gamescom

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is a mixed-reality experience expanding Andy Weir's bestselling sci-fi universe into immersive interactive entertainment, placing players inside a pivotal, untold chapter of the Hail Mary mission.

Step into the role of Ryland Grace, the lone survivor of the Hail Mary mission. When critical systems begin to fail, survival depends on your ability to diagnose problems, improvise solutions, and push the limits of science and engineering. But you are not alone. Working alongside Rocky, an alien intelligence with his own desperate mission, an unlikely partnership begins. Through cooperation, ingenuity, and evolving trust, two species must learn to work together to keep the Hail Mary alive. Expands the Project Hail Mary universe into immersive media

Launches globally following the Amazon MGM Studios feature film

Introduces a new original narrative created specifically for mixed reality

Step into the role of Ryland Grace during a pivotal untold chapter of the mission

Work alongside Rocky to keep the Hail Mary alive

Diagnose failing systems and improvise scientific solutions

Experience humanity's last hope firsthand

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