Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary Trailer In The Daily LITG, 1st of November, 2026

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again.

Article Summary Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Trailer tops Bleeding Cool again, leading today's Daily LITG roundup.

Catch the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Project Hail Mary buzz to Frank Miller and Stargate news.

Explore more headlines from across comics, TV, games, and collectibles, plus additional stories from yesterday.

Look back through eight years of Daily LITG trends, with past top stories, fan favorites, and comics birthdays.

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Project Hail Mary Trailer Yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, NES Friday the 13th, NECA

LITG two years ago, Mountain Dew Voo-Dew

LITG three years ago, unmasking Captain Krakoa

LITG four years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

LITG five years ago, AEW Rampage

LITG six years ago, The Last Ronin and Pokémon

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Jude Terror was doing that thing with Wolverine

And Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

LITG eight years ago, Heroes In Crisis was redefining Harley Quinn

While Mimic was facing the axe.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comic book fans are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on Smax, Top 10, Zander Cannon .

. Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann .

. Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson .

. Sean Clark , manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia

, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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