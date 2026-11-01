Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary Trailer In The Daily LITG, 1st of November, 2026
Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again.
Article Summary
- Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Trailer tops Bleeding Cool again, leading today's Daily LITG roundup.
- Catch the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Project Hail Mary buzz to Frank Miller and Stargate news.
- Explore more headlines from across comics, TV, games, and collectibles, plus additional stories from yesterday.
- Look back through eight years of Daily LITG trends, with past top stories, fan favorites, and comics birthdays.
Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Project Hail Mary Trailer Yesterday on Bleeding Cool
- Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars Drops New Teaser Trailer
- LUCCA: Frank Miller Announces A New Comic Book With Peach Momoko
- Stargate: Michael Shanks "Surprised" by Amazon's Schaeffer Series News
- Jack in the Box Announces New Avengers: Doomsday Collaboration
- Infernal Hulk vs. Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spidey's Suicide Mission
- Absolute Green Lantern #20 Preview: Strange Homecoming Awaits
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Soranik Natu Green Lantern Corps Figure
- Mark Brooks On Dexter Soy's Absolute Batman #25 Foil Cover That Isn't
- The Absolute Batman #25 Clay Mann Cover Jumps From $8 To $60 In A Day
- LUCCA: Frank Miller Says 'Invasive Species' Is Based On COVID Paranoia
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Lucca Comics Museum "Fumetti" To Be Established In A Tobacco Factory
- Is Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot A New Ghostwatch For Channel 4?
- LUCCA Awards For 2026: Absolute Martian Manhunter & Feeding Ghosts
- Project Hail Mary Trailer In The Daily LITG, 31st of October, 2026
LITG one year ago, NES Friday the 13th, NECA
- NES Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Gets a Reissue from NECA
- Chip Zdarsky Launches Marvel's Summer 2026 Event, Armageddon, at Lucca
- Chip Zdarsky & C.B. Cebulski Reveal Captain America Secrets At Lucca
- Bethesda Announces Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet
- The Fall Of Ultraman, A Finale For Marvel Comics, In February 2026
- PrintWatch: DC's K.O. And Image Comics' Escape
- LUCCA: Panini Launches Anthology Comic DC Vertigo Presenta In 2026
- Batman/Deadpool Looks Like It Will Revisit This JLA/Avengers Plotline
- LATE: Absolute Superman #14 And The Bat-Man: The Second Knight #2
- Transformers The Thirteen Quintus Prime Figure Revealed by Hasbro
- I've Been Giving Away Comics For Halloween Trick Or Treat Night Again
- Bloodland #1 Launches in Ignition Press' January 2025 Solicits
- G2 Publishes Red Aura, A New Fantasy Comic Based On Esports
- Lucca Comics And Games 2025 Yellow Kid And Gran Guinigi Awards
- Batman/Deadpool And JLA/Avengers in The Daily LITG, 31st October, 2025
LITG two years ago, Mountain Dew Voo-Dew
- Mountain Dew Reveals The 2024 Voo-Doo Secret Flavor
- DC Wants Justice League Unlimited To Outsell Absolute Wonder Woman
- Peter Parker And Mary Jane in Zeb Wells' Final Amazing Spider-Man #60
- Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as Titans' Starfire In Time for "Hottieween"
- An Early Look At Marvel's Deadpool/Wolverine For 2025
- Britain's Potential Next Prime Minister's Desire For All Super Powers
- Metal Hurlant Is Back With Brian Bendis, Matt Fraction & Peach Momoko
- Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 6 Overview: Clark & Luthor, Face-to-Face
- Surprise Absolute Superman #1 Variant Cover by Frank Quitely Next Week
- 90th Anniversary Hammer Films Documentary, Filmed at Blacks in Soho
- Giving Away Comic Books Again For Halloween Trick Or Treaters
- Alpha Clash: After The Clash #1 in Rising Empire January 2025 Solicits
- Mark Spears' Monsters Continues in Keenspot January 2025 Solicits
- Brusha & Tarragona's Terror & Fury in Zenescope January 2025 Solicits
- Mary Jane And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 31st of October, 2024
- Elba Rose, Freddie Joon and Clara Moschetta, Last Night at Folklore
LITG three years ago, unmasking Captain Krakoa
- The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)
- How About This Bleeding Cool Batman Zur-En-Arrh Theory? (Spoilers)
- Power Girl, Supergirl And Anne Hathaway Cupcakes (Spoilers)
- The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"
- Pokemon GO Sets November 2023 Spotlight Hours
- Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Captain Krakoa Revealed in The Daily LITG, 31st October 2023
- Seven Comics Stores Close, Ten Comic Stores Open, One Re-Opens
- Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Viewers Shouldn't Get TOO Excited
- Supergirl Special Preview: Power Girl's Back, Kara's Got the Sack?
- Les Ghouls: Roy Thomas Short Film Precursor to Werewolf by Night
- Mask Of Haliya For The Last Day Of Filipino American History Month
- Vault & Aethon To Do Comics & Audio Adaptations Of Each Other's Books
- Are You Giving Away Candy Or Comics This Halloween Night?
- Scissor Sisters' Scott Hoffman Reveals A Playlist For His Comic, Wags
- KKR Buys Simon & Schuster, Gives Employees Shared Ownership
- Nelson's Megadroid Comic Needs A Little Help On Kickstarter
LITG four years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Why We're Lacking in Morpheus Merch
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- How To Catch Zorua In Pokemon GO For Real This Time
- Pokemon GO Announces Guzzlord Raids For November 2022
- Marvel's Spider-Man & Dark Web February 2022 Solicitations
- Arrowverse: Javicia Leslie Goes from DCU to MCU for "Stormy" Halloween
- DC Comics Embossed Foil 90s Variants Covers Have A Price Problem
- Star Wars Darth Malak Takes Charge with New The Black Series Figure
- Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
- New York Elects Batman To The Board Of Election Commissioners
- Creature Commandos Debut, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino Announce More Bone Orchard Mythos
- Star Wars #12 Gets A 9.8 From CGC, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Gender Queer, Focus of $600,000 Political TV Ad Campaign in Maine
- Jim Zub & Roberto De La Torre Return To Conan For Titan Comics
- Trick-or-Treat: What 5 Marvel Heroes are Handing Out for Halloween
- Forbidden Planet Undercuts Amazon For Miracleman Omnibus
- PrintWatch: Miracleman, Crypt Of Shadows, Moon Knight & Power Rangers
- Hexagon Comics Bring Back The Strangers In November
- Disney's Gargoyles Sell 100,000 in the Daily LITG 31st October 2022
- Kim Kardashian, Olivia Pierson & Natalie Halcro Cosplay As X-Men
LITG five years ago, AEW Rampage
- AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
- Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
- Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- Eternals Confirms Batman As Well As Superman Is Now Part Of The MCU
- The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star Appearance
- Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight
- Comic Store Stories About A Bisexual Superman
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- Malek/Columbo, Washington/A-Team & More: Our New "Old Show" Takes
- Vampires, Zombies in Max Brooks' Extinction Parade 2 CGC 10 at Auction
- S.W.O.R.D. #9 Review: Canada Goes Racist
- The Super-Science and Superheroics of Wonderworld Comics, at Auction
- God Is Dead: Book Of Acts Alpha CGC 10.0 Alan Moore 14/150 At Auction
- Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 Review: Great And Horrifying
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's The Bone Orchard: Mythos In 2022
- The Iconically Weird Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction
- Time Before Time #6 Review: Satisfies
- Dr Maya Chamara – DC Comics' Doctor Multiverse From A Parallel Canada
- The Conan-Inspired Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino Tease Something Scary For Hallowe'en
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #17 Review: Everything You Need
- "Batman/Fortnite Needs To Be Monthly" – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Kayden Phoenix Debuts First Latina Superhero Team, A La Brava at SDCC
- A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en In The Daily LITG 31st October 2021
LITG six years ago, The Last Ronin and Pokémon
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Alolan Marowak Raid Spotlight For Raid Day In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
- Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
- Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
- Superman: The Man of Tomorrow #18 Review: A Real Accomplishment
- Funko Officially Announces Batman Animated Black Light Pops
- Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Offers Season 4 Thoughts; Talks David Tennant
- Jeff Lemire and Jock's Snow Angels, From ComiXology Originals in 2021
- 8 Retailer Exclusive Marvel Variants For December, 12 For January
- Murder Trial Begins For Tony Gushee, Arizona Comic Store Owner
- Great Britain – And Its Comic Shops – To Enter Lockdown Again
- Invisible Kingdom Final Volume To Be A Graphic Novel
- Steve Bell, Under Fire, for Latest Guardian Cartoon
LITG seven years ago, Jude Terror was doing that thing with Wolverine
And Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.
- Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
- Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
- "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
- A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
- DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
- Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
- John F. Kelly Said Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know What He's Talking About
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
- Deals and Delays For DC Comics – Harleen, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity and Basketful Of Heads
- Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
- Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
- Valiant Launches Doctor Tomorrow in 2020 – Also Harbinger, Ninjak, Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Savage and X-O Manowar #Valiant2020
- "Rick and Morty": AEW's Best Friends, Orange Cassidy Hype Men [Video]
- "Star Wars": Benioff and Weiss Reportedly Wanted to Explore the Origins of the Jedi
- ComicbookDB.com Closing December – But Will Return, New and Improved
- "Crisis" Management: Candice Patton Has Us Wanting Lois/Iris CW Spinoff
- Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
- The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
- Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit
LITG eight years ago, Heroes In Crisis was redefining Harley Quinn
While Mimic was facing the axe.
- Harley Quinn as Good as Batman? That's What Superman Thinks in Heroes In Crisis #2…
- Before You Kill Off An Original X-Man, Always Make Literary References (Extermination #4 Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 'The Nightman Cometh': A Looketh Back
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comic book fans are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on Smax, Top 10, Zander Cannon.
- Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann.
- Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson.
- Sean Clark, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia
- Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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