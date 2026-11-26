Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Canteen Games, Remote Control, Weekend Games

Psychological Horror Typing Game Remote Control Arrives January 29

Guide six subjects around a derelict spaceship by typing out instructions for them in the psychological horror game Remote Control, arriving on January 29, 2027

Article Summary Remote Control launches on PC via Steam on January 29, 2027, with a new trailer from Weekend Games and Canteen Games.

Remote Control is a psychological horror typing game where you issue written commands to guide six human proxies.

Players investigate the reappeared research ship The Pelican, searching for clues about its dead crew and hidden threat.

Remote Control features permanent death, limited commands, and tough choices as your proxies obey every order.

Weekend Games and Canteen Games dropped a new trailer and details about their new horror title, Remote Control, which will be released for PC via Steam on January 29, 2027. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a psychological horror experience in which you'll need to type out instructions and actions in order to achieve your goals. You'll have six human subjects whom you'll tell everything they need to do to not just complete their mission, but stay alive from an ever-present threat. Enjoy the trailer, as we'll see the game next year.

Guide Your Terrified Subjects in Remote Control

From the safety of your desk, you'll type instructions to direct a team of human proxies as you investigate a long-lost research spaceship that has mysteriously reappeared. Discover what happened to its dead crew, and decide how much you're willing to risk to get the answers you need. Your proxies are your eyes and ears aboard The Pelican. They won't move without your say-so. You'll start with a limited set of commands and learn new ones as you explore. Search for clues and unlock previously inaccessible areas of the ship's dark passages as you delve into the disastrous events that doomed its crew.

Just six proxies are at your disposal. They will express their fears and desires for self-preservation, but they will always obey you. With increasing danger and permanent death, you'll need to weigh up the risks before sending someone into harm's way. Will you sacrifice lives to uncover a story of blackmail, betrayal, and corporate greed?

Control and Obedience: Issue typed commands to your human proxies from your far-off workstation. Tell them where to go, what to search, and how to navigate the increasingly hazardous rooms and corridors of The Pelican.

Issue typed commands to your human proxies from your far-off workstation. Tell them where to go, what to search, and how to navigate the increasingly hazardous rooms and corridors of The Pelican. Six Lives, No Second Chances: When a proxy encounters danger, it's up to you to decide whether they should push on or find a safer route. Try not to get too attached; death is permanent.

When a proxy encounters danger, it's up to you to decide whether they should push on or find a safer route. Try not to get too attached; death is permanent. Explore a Derelict Spaceship: Search abandoned rooms, gather information to complete your assignment, and unlock new areas as you venture deeper into the mysteries of The Pelican.

Search abandoned rooms, gather information to complete your assignment, and unlock new areas as you venture deeper into the mysteries of The Pelican. Uncover the Lies: Piece together the fate of the crew through scattered evidence and personal logs. Try to make sense of the mysterious presence lurking aboard the ship.

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