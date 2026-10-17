Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Bentley, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Adds Bentley Cars In Latest Collaboration

PUBG: Battlegrounds has added a bit of class to your vehicle options as the latest update has added Bentley cars for a limited time.

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds teams with Bentley, adding three luxury vehicle skins based on Flying Spur and Continental GTC.

The PUBG: Battlegrounds x Bentley collab also brings custom sounds, interiors, paint options, plates, and a Crafter Pass.

Update 43.2 adds SLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo, a four-player co-op PvE mode with crafting, missions, and escape goals.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 43.2 also expands Playgrounds modes and improves console controls, Custom Match, and Supply Bay.

Krafton has partnered with the Volkswagen Group to bring a few new Bentley cars to PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile. As you can see here, they've thrown three new models onto the maps, technically as skins, but who cares, you're still driving a Bentley while firing an automatic weapon out the side of it! Let's not get bogged down with technicalities. The collab also comes with a new update adding Halloween content to the game from SLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo, as well as a host of other improvements. We have the finer details from the devs below as the content is now live.

Bentley Arrives in PUBG: Battlegrounds

The PUBG x Bentley collaboration introduces three Bentley Special Vehicle Skins inspired by two of the brand's signature models: the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner and the Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner. The three Special Vehicle Skins include the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner (Luxe) Sedan, Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Sedan, and Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner Sports Car. Each skin features model-specific details, including custom driving, engine start, and horn sounds, along with design elements such as a panoramic sunroof and folding soft top.

The collaboration also adds exclusive customization items for vehicle exteriors, paint, interiors, and license plates, as well as the Crafter Pass: Bentley. During the PUBG x Bentley collaboration events, players can complete vehicle skin equip missions to earn the Grand Study Custom Lobby Skin. PUBG: Battlegrounds also released a Bentley collaboration trailer featuring an exclusive track created by global beatbox group BEATPELLA HOUSE specifically for the video.

SLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo Brings Co-op PvE to Arcade

Update 43.2 also adds SLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo, the fourth installment in the Survivors Left Behind series. Developed by PUBG Studios in collaboration with People Can Fly, the new co-op PvE mode sends teams of up to four players to Rondo, where they must survive waves of Hungers while completing missions. Players can gather materials to craft weapons, items, and deployables, then activate Generators and the Capacitor to make their escape. SLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo is available on PC through November 4 and will be available on console from October 22 through November 12.

PUBG: Playgrounds Adds Community-Created Modes

PUBG: Playgrounds is adding winning entries from the global UGC contest held with CurseForge. The selected modes will roll out from October through December, giving players the chance to experience community-created content directly in-game.

Additional Update 43.2 Improvements

Update 43.2 also includes improvements to the console controller control scheme, Custom Match usability, and the Supply Bay experience, along with the launch of the new Survivor Pass: The Villains.

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