Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Adds Jujutsu Kaisen In Latest Collab

PUBG: Battlegrounds launched a brand-new update this week, adding Jujutsu Kaisen to the game along with some awesome kick mechanics!

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 43.1 adds a Jujutsu Kaisen collab, bringing themed spaces and visuals into Erangel.

New PUBG: Battlegrounds kick mechanics let players knock back enemies and smash windows and wooden doors.

Update 43.1 improves water combat with faster swim speeds plus sidearm and throwable use on the surface.

PUBG: Battlegrounds also reworks item interactions, tunes LMG balance, and adds expanded Career leaderboards.

Krafton launched a new update this week for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as Jujutsu Kaisen has joined the game as part of Update 43.1. Aside from seeing the collaboration content, the game has added a new kick mechanic to knock back players, as well as destroy certain objects in the coolest way possible. Plus, they've added the ability for players to use sidearms and throwables while swimming along the surface. We have the dev notes below and the trailer above, as you can read the finer details on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Adds Jujutsu Kaisen As Part Of Update 43.1

New Combat and Movement Actions: Update 43.1 adds a new kick action to unarmed combat. Players can use kicks to knock back other players or break certain objects, including windows and wooden doors. The update also allows players to use sidearms and throwables while on the water's surface. Swimming and diving speeds have been increased by 25%, providing additional options when moving through water or engaging nearby enemies.

Update 43.1 adds a new kick action to unarmed combat. Players can use kicks to knock back other players or break certain objects, including windows and wooden doors. The update also allows players to use sidearms and throwables while on the water's surface. Swimming and diving speeds have been increased by 25%, providing additional options when moving through water or engaging nearby enemies. Expanded Item Interactions: Depending on the item, players can now pick it up and carry it directly or throw it to a teammate without first placing it in their inventory. Healing and boost items, along with certain deployable items, can also be used directly from the ground. These changes reduce unnecessary inventory management and make it easier for players to take action without interrupting the flow of a match.

Depending on the item, players can now pick it up and carry it directly or throw it to a teammate without first placing it in their inventory. Healing and boost items, along with certain deployable items, can also be used directly from the ground. These changes reduce unnecessary inventory management and make it easier for players to take action without interrupting the flow of a match. LMG Balance Adjustments: Light Machine Guns (LMGs) have received additional balance adjustments based on gameplay data and player feedback collected since Update 42.3. The first LMG meta rotation had a greater impact on the overall gameplay environment than expected. This latest round of tuning adjusts aim speed, recoil, effectiveness against vehicles and world spawn rates while preserving the weapon class's core strengths and characteristics.

Light Machine Guns (LMGs) have received additional balance adjustments based on gameplay data and player feedback collected since Update 42.3. The first LMG meta rotation had a greater impact on the overall gameplay environment than expected. This latest round of tuning adjusts aim speed, recoil, effectiveness against vehicles and world spawn rates while preserving the weapon class's core strengths and characteristics. Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration Content: Update 43.1 also brings new collaboration content inspired by the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. The collaboration adds themed spaces and visual elements to selected areas of Erangel, bringing Jujutsu Kaisen into regular matches.

Update 43.1 also brings new collaboration content inspired by the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. The collaboration adds themed spaces and visual elements to selected areas of Erangel, bringing Jujutsu Kaisen into regular matches. New Leaderboards: A new Leaderboard menu has been added to Career. In addition to Ranked standings, players can view their rankings across a wider range of categories, including seasonal wins, kills by weapon and Clan XP.

A new Leaderboard menu has been added to Career. In addition to Ranked standings, players can view their rankings across a wider range of categories, including seasonal wins, kills by weapon and Clan XP. Additional Updates: Additional updates include the return of Solo Deathmatch in Arcade, adjustments to boat durability and repair functionality, changes to parachute activation conditions, support for NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 and AMD FSR 4.1 on PC, the return of Rumble in a Duo format on PC, adjustments to character hit detection on console, and additional custom preset slots.

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