Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Battlegrounds, PUBG Mobile, Video Games | Tagged: IVE, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds & Mobile Reveals New Event With K-Pop Group IVE

PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile will be getting a visit from K-Pop group IVE next month in a special two-game crossover

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile are crossing over with K-pop group IVE in December through The Squad.

IVE leads The Squad with "Renegade," a new PUBG-inspired song and music video premiering on December 2.

PUBG: Battlegrounds gets IVE-themed cosmetics and visual-concept locations on PC December 2 and console December 10.

PUBG Mobile follows on December 7, bringing IVE collaboration content to Krafton's cross-title music project.

Krafton has revealed a new crossover event in both PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile, as they've teamed with the K-Pop group IVE for some content this December. The band will be part of the game in a few ways, most of which are cosmetic, as well as highlighting The Squad, along with a new music video that will debut on the same day the content drops in the main game: December 2. You can read all the finer details about it below, along with the rollout schedule of content to come.

IVE Arrives To Take Over PUBG: Battlegrounds & PUBG Mobile

The Squad will feature a series of artists creating original songs inspired by PUBG, each bringing their own musical style to the project. The Squad's music and visual concepts will also extend into both games through themed content and in-game items, connecting the music release with experiences for PUBG players across PC, console, and mobile.

IVE Kicks Off The Squad With "Renegade"

IVE will launch the project with "Renegade," a new song and music video inspired by PUBG. The collaboration introduces a bolder, more confident creative direction for the group, offering a contrast to the softer, dreamlike atmosphere of its earlier "Love Dive" collaboration.

IVE previously partnered with PUBG: Battlegrounds through Update 44.1 on November 4, which introduced "Love Dive"-inspired content to Rondo alongside character-themed items and cosmetics. The Squad builds on that partnership by bringing IVE's music and visual concepts to players across both PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile.

Music Video Premiere and In-Game Content Schedule

The first key art and music video teaser for The Squad feat. IVE will debut on November 25 through official PUBG and PUBG Mobile channels, followed by the full "Renegade" music video on December 2. The project will also introduce collaboration items across PC, mobile, and console, with PUBG: Battlegrounds players on PC and console receiving themed in-game locations inspired by the project's visual concepts.

Dive into the world of PUBG Mobile with IVE. Throughout 2026, PUBG Mobile has rolled out a series of celebrity collaborations, offering players a range of exclusive music, in-game items, and more. With demand for an IVE crossover on the mobile platform growing throughout the year, IVE now joins The Squad, a cross-title project spanning both PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile. Stepping onto the battleground with a brand-new PUBG-inspired combat aesthetic, IVE will bring a fresh celebrity collaboration experience to mobile players and fans! The content rollout is scheduled as follows:

December 2: PUBG: Battlegrounds (PC)

PUBG: Battlegrounds (PC) December 7: PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile December 10: PUBG: Battlegrounds (Console)

Expanding PUBG Beyond Gaming

As PUBG: Battlegrounds approaches its 10th anniversary in 2027, KRAFTON continues to expand the franchise through collaborations spanning entertainment, music, gaming, and other cultural industries. The Squad builds on these efforts by creating new ways for players and music fans to engage with PUBG beyond traditional gameplay. KRAFTON plans to introduce additional artists through the project, connecting future music releases with content and experiences across the PUBG franchise.

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