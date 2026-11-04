Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: IVE, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Welcomes K-Pop Group IVE In Latest Update

PUBG: Battlegrounds has released a new update with yet another K-Pop crossover, as the band IVE has been added to the game in a few ways.

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 44.1 adds a major IVE crossover with Love Dive-themed locations, emotes, skins, and items.

IVE Spots and emote stages appear across multiple PUBG: Battlegrounds maps, with music video and interactive event tie-ins.

Update 44.1 also revives Dawnbreakers of Rondo and Xeno Point as harder PvE modes with tougher enemies and challenges.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Fantasy gets upgrades ahead of PGC 2026, alongside vehicle durability, spectator, and voice chat improvements.

Krafton Inc. has launched a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as the latest K-Pop collaboration is underway with the group IVE. Update 44.1 adds a number of new pieces of content ot the game, as well as some improvements, but the main focus is this collab in which they incorporate the group's style, songs, and more into a number of drops you can get for a limited time. They've also increased the difficulty in PvE and pushed the Fantasy end of esports gameplay if you're into that. We have more dev notes below, as the complete patch notes can be found on their website.

IVE Brings "Love Dive" to PUBG: Battlegrounds

Available on PC and arriving on console on November 12, the collaboration brings elements of IVE's hit song "Love Dive" into the game through themed locations and character items. Three "IVE Spots" inspired by the "Love Dive" music video have been added across Rondo, featuring the IVE Mansion and emote stages. All six IVE members are represented in-game through character likenesses, member-specific outfits and accessories available alongside weapon and gear skins.

IVE emote stages will also appear on select starting islands across Rondo, Erangel, Miramar, Taego, Deston and Vikendi. When players use an IVE emote at these stages, the corresponding collaboration music video will play on PC, while album artwork will be displayed on console. Starting islands will also feature interactive elements involving the Cupid Crossbow and Cupid Chicken Man. The update also adds emotes featuring IVE songs and choreography.

Returning PvE Modes Raise the Difficulty

Update 44.1 brings back two previously released PvE modes with tougher challenges. The first returning experience is cooperative PvE mode SLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo, which returns as HLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo and takes players back to Jadena City, the final area of the original mode. Enhanced Special Hungers will appear at shorter intervals, while players will need to secure more fuel cans to activate generators and defend capacitors with reduced health, raising the overall difficulty. HLB: Dawnbreakers of Rondo is available on PC from November 4 through November 25 and on console from November 12 through December 3. The second experience is PvE roguelite mode "Xeno Point," now returning as "Xeno Point: Hell." The mode replaces the original three difficulty levels with a single Hell difficulty and adds a fourth sector that is more challenging than the previous greatest difficulty level. Difficulty will scale with party size, allowing groups of 1 to 4 players to participate. A leaderboard will rank players based on their completion time for the final boss stage. Xeno Point: Hell will run on PC from November 18 through December 2 and on console from November 26 through December 10.

PUBG Fantasy Evolves Ahead of PGC 2026

Ahead of PUBG Global Championship 2026, the premier global PUBG: Battlegrounds esports tournament, PUBG Fantasy is receiving improvements to its roster selection and scoring systems. Players will have more time to select their rosters, while overall Fantasy Points and team rankings will be updated and displayed after each match. Additional features allowing players to view friend rankings and previous roster records are also planned. Update 44.1 also increases the durability of select vehicles, expands spectator information to show players' Blue Chip status, inventory, and weapon attachments, and improves voice chat quality.

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