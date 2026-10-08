Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG: DED.NET

PUBG: DED.NET Launches First Closed Beta Test on October 9

PUBG: DED.NET will launch its first Closed Beta Test on October 9, giving players their first crack at the new roguelite FPS

Article Summary PUBG: DED.NET begins its first Closed Beta Test on October 9, opening matchmaking lobbies for selected players.

Players in the U.S. and Canada ages 17+ can register at ded.net with PlayStation Network or Xbox accounts.

PUBG Studios says beta feedback via in-game surveys and Discord will help shape updates and future test phases.

PUBG: DED.NET mixes roguelite FPS action with 1990s Cascadia survival, evolving builds, abilities, and tactics.

Krafton has announced the launch of the first Closed Beta Test for PUBG: DED.NET, with the first lobbies opening on October 9. According to the team, this test marks the first time selected players in the U.S. and Canada will be able to try the game out in matchmaking lobbies with friends since the game was announced at Gamescom 2026. They'll have a chance to explore new options and mechanics and give feedback with the development team, which they'll use to assess changes for future tests.

The Closed Beta Parameters

Closed Beta Registration Details: Players ages 17 and older in the U.S. and Canada with a PlayStation Network or Xbox account can sign up at ded.net. Access is limited, and registration does not guarantee selection, but once beta participants are accepted, they can invite their friends to squad up and play together.

Players ages 17 and older in the U.S. and Canada with a PlayStation Network or Xbox account can sign up at ded.net. Access is limited, and registration does not guarantee selection, but once beta participants are accepted, they can invite their friends to squad up and play together. Player Feedback to Inform Development: PUBG Studios is structuring the CBT as an active development test, with participant feedback feeding directly into ongoing development. Participants can submit feedback through in-game surveys and the official PUBG: DED.NET Discord, where they can also message developers directly.

PUBG Studios is structuring the CBT as an active development test, with participant feedback feeding directly into ongoing development. Participants can submit feedback through in-game surveys and the official PUBG: DED.NET Discord, where they can also message developers directly. Additional Regions Planned: While the first CBT will be conducted in North America, PUBG Studios plans to expand testing to additional regions; details on future tests will be announced at a later date. Players outside North America can also register at ded.net to be ready for future testing opportunities in their region.

About PUBG: DED.NET

PUBG: DED.NET is a new multiplayer FPS that combines shooter gameplay with roguelite progression across runs, giving players new ways to experiment, adapt, and build their own approach in the strange and unpredictable world of 1990's Cascadia. Grunge Music. Body Horror. The Occult. DED.NET is a dark, dark place. But you'll never feel so alive, even when you die. You'll come back better… In PUBG: DED.NET, a match lost is never a run wasted. Every drop of blood writes the next chapter—what you scavenge in the world changes you, and that changes how you fight. Death is Only the Beginning

GENRE-BENDING SURVIVAL: Multiplayer FPS combat with run-based roguelite progression.

Multiplayer FPS combat with run-based roguelite progression. THE PATH TO DOMINANCE: Make your run through 1990s Cascadia to treat injuries, earn abilities, and outlast competitors to become the king of killers.

Make your run through 1990s Cascadia to treat injuries, earn abilities, and outlast competitors to become the king of killers. PLAYSTYLE FREEDOM: Mix and match dozens of abilities to build your own custom approach to combat.

Mix and match dozens of abilities to build your own custom approach to combat. UNORTHODOX TACTICS: Use car doors as riot shields, cannibalize enemies for health, play dead, or hack payphones to steal money from rivals.

Use car doors as riot shields, cannibalize enemies for health, play dead, or hack payphones to steal money from rivals. DEATH IS ONLY THE BEGINNING: Every lost match feeds your next run—scavenge resources, retain progression, and evolve your build.

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