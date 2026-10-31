Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG: Final Circle

PUBG: Final Circle – New Battle Royale Card Game Officially Announced

PUBG: Final Circle is an all-new tabletop card game that looks to bring the excitement of the battle royale title to the coffee table.

Article Summary PUBG: Final Circle is an officially announced tabletop card game from CardMonster and Krafton for 2-5 players.

This PUBG battle royale card game turns looting, combat, and survival into a fast-paced trick-taking showdown.

Players use unique character abilities, weapons, items, and battleground effects to outplay rivals and deal damage.

PUBG: Final Circle heads to crowdfunding soon, with every match ending in one last survivor claiming the chicken dinner.

CardMonster has teamed with Krafton Inc. to produce a new tabletop card game for PUBG, as they have introduced PUBG: Final Circle. This is a title for 2-5 players in which you all drop into the game as if you're dropping from the plane onto the land, using your cards to armor up and get weapons to take each other out, leaving only one player standing to call themselves Winner Winner. Like a lot of tabletop games these days, they're going the crowdfunding route before they officially release the game. We have more details about it below, as funding will launch "soon."

Bring The Battle Royale To Your Table in PUBG: Final Circle

PUBG: Final Circle is a trick-taking battle royale card game for 2-5 players that sees players fighting to be the last survivor standing after several rounds. Each player is assigned a character with a unique ability, and a new battleground is revealed each round. Players draw cards to loot weapons and items and use them against the other survivors around the table in a series of combat encounters. Combat is resolved through a popular card game mechanic called "trick-taking." Players must match the color of the first card played if they can, but the choice of card affects a player's chances of winning and how much damage they'll deal if they win. Higher-numbered cards are more likely to win, but deal less damage, while harder-hitting cards are tougher to win with.

Survivors who can't match the lead player's color can still turn the tide by countering their opponent with a counter-color card. Playing a card that matches the number of an earlier card could also trigger an Ambush, allowing the later player to deal damage immediately without waiting for Combat to end. Once Combat is resolved, the winner chooses another survivor to attack. However, players can defend themselves by using their scavenged gear and character abilities, adapting to each new battleground and trying to outplay and outlast their opponents. Combat continues as survivors are eliminated one by one, until the last survivor standing emerges victorious. Survive the final circle and claim a chicken dinner!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!