Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: naruto, Naruto Shippuden, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Announces New Crossover With Naruto Shippuden

PUBG Mobile has confirmed the next big collaboration on the way as they are working to bring Naruto Shippuden to the mobile title.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams with Naruto Shippuden on July 9, adding a limited-time crossover with new mechanics, modes, and items.

Players can explore Naruto landmarks in PUBG Mobile, including Hidden Leaf Village, Hokage Rock, and The Final Valley.

Shinobi powers like Rasengan, Chidori, Shadow Clone, and Flying Raijin Jutsu will reshape PUBG Mobile gameplay.

PUBG Mobile will also feature a Nine-Tails boss fight and themed sets for Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, and more.

Krafton has revealed the next major collaboration coming to PUBG Mobile, as Naruto Shippuden will be added to the mobile title. Starting on July 9, you'll see the game get a bit of a change with some special mechanics thrown in to support playing as characters from the manga/anime franchise, as well as special items, modes, and more for a limited time. The finer details are not out yet, we just have the preliminary announcement for you here, as we wait to learn more in a couple of weeks.

Naruto Shippuden Has Come To Take Over PUBG Mobile

Developed under the supervision of the Naruto Production Committee, players can expect deeply integrated gameplay mechanics, transformed environments, and faithful recreations of the key locations and abilities that have defined Naruto for generations of fans. With this expansive partnership, players will be able to visit major sites of importance in Naruto's story, including the Hidden Leaf Village and Hokage Rock, plus The Final Valley, to name but a few. To truly feel like an elite shinobi, they will be able to harness powerful ninjutsu such as Chidori, Rasengan, Shadow Clone, Flying Raijin Jutsu, and many more.

Whilst more information will be shared soon, PUBG Mobile has revealed that gameplay will also feature a special boss fight for players against The Nine-Tails, the iconic beast at the center of Naruto's origin. Players can also anticipate the release of various themed character sets, including Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Hinata, Tsunade, Jiraiya, Gaara, and Madara, alongside other themed content yet to be revealed.

"PUBG Mobile is committed to setting new benchmarks for interactive entertainment through innovative partnerships and premium player experiences. Naruto's enduring global influence and passionate fanbase made this collaboration a natural fit. By combining beloved cultural icons with the intensity, depth, and scale of PUBG Mobile, we are set to deliver one of our most ambitious and anticipated crossover experiences yet." says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games.

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