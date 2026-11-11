Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG Mobile Encounters Arctic Chronicles In Latest Major Update

PUBG Mobile has a new major update on the way as they dive into Norse culture with Arctic Chronicles arriving on November 12

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Version 4.7 launches November 12 with Arctic Chronicles, bringing Norse-themed zones and winter chaos.

Erangel’s Ancient Beast unlocks new traversal, hidden loot, Glyph Abilities, and the summonable Aurora Pegasus.

PUBG Mobile adds the Fanged Wolf Spirit, PowNin’s return, and PUBG Mobile Flash as a lightweight new app.

Erangel Subzero freezes the map on December 3 with new weather, icy gear, vehicles, fishing, and Classic Mode upgrades.

Krafton Inc. will launch a new update for PUBG Mobile this week, giving players an entirely new situation to deal with in the Arctic Chronicles arriving on November 12. The super short version is that they're bringing winter to the game in several ways, as you'll not just deal with weather, but also several elements from Norse culture added to every map. You'll find new treasures and items to snag, and deal with a colossal Ancient Beast on the Erangel map. We have some of the developer notes for you below, as you can find the complete patch notes on their website.

The Arctic Chronicles Arrive in PUBG Mobile Version 4.7

Version 4.7 introduces Arctic Chronicles, a new themed mode that transforms parts of Pochinki, Rozhok, and Mansion with Norse-inspired architecture, as the colossal Ancient Beast makes its presence felt across Erangel. Once the two Sealing Towers ensnared by the Ancient Beast have been shot down and the pedestals within activated to restore the seals, players can enter the beast itself through its open mouth, a shared space where combat is disabled, and Hero's Medal holders can claim the themed Pegasus mount. Parts of the Ancient Beast can also be discovered across Erangel, where players can uncover hidden supplies, open up caves for exploration, and use sections of its body to travel quickly across the map.

Players can also unlock Glyph Abilities, passive skills that offer advantages in combat, from faster healing and reloading to improved supply detection. Each player receives a random ability at the start of a match, with some also receiving Wolf Spirit and Aurora Pegasus items at random. Additional abilities can be found at Glyph Pedestals or in loot crates, while collecting Power Feathers increases the chances of receiving higher-level skills. Near the Ancient Beast, the Aurora Blink allows players to double jump, short dash, and ride an aurora rail at high speed along the beast's body.

Players can also take to the skies on the Aurora Pegasus, an aerial and ground vehicle that can be summoned at any time and takes flight with a double jump. In the Aurora Realm, the Pegasus transforms, unlocking new flight capabilities. The Fanged Wolf Spirit can also be summoned using the Oath Seal item, following manual or voice-activated commands to scout, attack enemies, collect and deliver supplies, guard, heal, and rescue downed teammates. During the Aurora Realm event, eliminated players can chase starlight for a chance to return to the match.

Fan-favorite Ninja Penguin PowNin also returns on November 19th with new abilities, including an Umbrella Blade that blocks enemy fire, canned sardines to share with teammates, and even the ability for players to give him a warm hug.

Players can also look forward to PUBG Mobile Flash launching on November 13th as a new official lightweight app offering players an alternative entry point into the PUBG Mobile ecosystem. With a smaller initial download size, simplified lobby and resource displays, and greater control over downloads and device storage, PUBG Mobile Flash offers players a streamlined way to enjoy the original PUBG Mobile experience, including Classic Battle Royale gameplay. Players can also use their existing PUBG Mobile accounts and team up with friends across both applications. Players can stay tuned for more exciting details on PUBG Mobile Flash coming soon.

Erangel Feels the Chill

From December 3rd, Erangel Subzero brings a deep freeze to the island. After an experiment goes wrong, Tythonic satellites come crashing down onto Erangel, releasing cryogenic gas that transforms the climate and even the Blue Zone. Stalber, Shelter, Sosnovka Military Base, and Boatyard have all been transformed by the fallout, with dynamic weather changes and snowy environments bringing new challenges to Erangel.

Satellite Crashes strike five times a match, generating smaller Blue Zones and offering exclusive cold-weather items, such as the Thermal Protection Suit, which shields its wearer from Blue Zone damage until its durability runs out. Some doors and windows are frozen shut during blizzards and must be broken through, while destructible snow piles can be cleared by vehicles or reinforced into frozen cover.

New items also include the BZ Grenade, which creates its own small Blue Zone, the Liquid Nitrogen Bottle, which replaces the Molotov Cocktail with a faster, frost-spreading alternative, and Snow Mist Ammo fired with the Grenade Launcher. From December 3rd, players can also take to the slopes of Vikendi with the new Snowboard, while the Snowmobile and Snowbike offer new ways to explore Erangel, with anti-skid tyres providing greater stability on icy terrain.

Fresh Upgrades in Classic Mode

Classic Mode gets a range of combat and quality-of-life improvements in Version 4.7. Vehicle camera behavior has been improved when aiming down sights and during rollovers, while Staged Reload lets an interrupted empty-magazine reload pick up where it left off.

Healing items also receive improvements, with the Med Kit now lighter and faster to use, Bandages restoring more health in less time, and both the Adrenaline Syringe and Painkillers taking up less inventory space. The Battle Ready Kit from Rondo is also coming to Erangel, while in-match missions on Erangel benefit from improved crate deployment and excavation point locations.

Version 4.7 also introduces a new fishing feature, allowing players to catch different species of fish across bodies of water in the themed mode and Classic Erangel. Players can collect rare species to complete collection goals and unlock special rewards, with their catches displayed in the event gallery.

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