Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: One-Punch Man

PUBG Mobile Launches Brand-New Collab With One-Punch Man

PUBG Mobile just got a visit from the anime series One-Punch Man, bringing with it a ton of new additions and an event to enjoy.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams with One-Punch Man until October 19, adding a limited-time event packed with anime-themed rewards.

Unlock PUBG Mobile character sets for Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, and two Garou versions.

Ride in style with the Mumen Rider Bicycle, Phoenix Man Glider, themed parachute, and One-Punch Man weapon skins.

Collect voice packs, statues, avatars, graffiti, and Card Packs featuring One-Punch Man heroes and villains in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has launched a brand-new collaboration event, as One-Punch Man becomes the latest anime IP to join the game. Running until October 19, players will be thrown into the world of One-Punch Man, with the usual array of themed character sets, vehicles, collectibles, and more, all married to an event running for a limited time. You can check out more in the trailer above and the developer notes below.

Time To One-Punch Your Way To PUBG Mobile Victory

Leading the collaboration is an action-packed lineup of character sets inspired by some of the series' most iconic characters. Players can suit up with the Saitama and Genos character sets, alongside Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, and Garou Ver. 1 and Garou Ver. 2. The Ordinary Hero Set, The Strongest Man on Earth Set, and Watchdog Man Set add even more of the anime's distinctive personalities and visual style to PUBG Mobile.

From soaring through the skies to cycling into action, players can make an entrance with the One-Punch Man Parachute, Mumen Rider Bicycle, and Phoenix Man Glider, with the Mumen Rider Buddy along for the ride. The One-Punch – Kar98K and Grocery Bag – Machete, available across three levels, bring even more recognizable details from the anime to the game, while the Justice Enforcement and Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock moves let players recreate the impressive techniques and actions seen in the series.

One-Punch Man takes over even more corners of PUBG Mobile, with the Saitama Helmet and One-Punch Man Backpack, each available across three upgrade levels, alongside the Saitama and Genos Ornaments and Genos and Watchdog Man Space Gifts. Players can also personalize their gameplay experience with the One-Punch Man Ver. Avatar and Avatar Frame, or leave their mark with One-Punch Man Ver. 1 and One-Punch Man Ver. 2 Graffiti. The anime also finds a place in Home, where Saitama, Genos, and Garou statues can be put on display, while the Saitama and Garou Ver. 2 voice packs bring two familiar voices into each match.

The collection continues with the One-Punch Man Card Pack, featuring Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, King, Watchdog Man, and Garou. Players can collect Card Packs throughout the collaboration by taking part in dedicated One-Punch Man events or through redemption, adding another collectible to hunt down in-game.

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