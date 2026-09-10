Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: lincoln, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Launches New Collab With Luxury Car Brand Lincoln

PUBG Mobile has launched a brand-new collaboration with American luxury car brand Lincoln, bringing two Lincoln vehicles — the Model L and the Navigator Black Label — into the game.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams up with Lincoln through November 9, adding the classic Model L and flagship Navigator Black Label.

The PUBG Mobile x Lincoln collab features four vehicle skins, including Vintage Black, Golden Age, Frosted Fig, and Mystic Abyss.

Lincoln Model L brings a retractable convertible roof, while the Navigator Black Label adds a bold luxury SUV presence.

PUBG Mobile players can also unlock Lincoln-themed rewards, premium accessories, and a limited-time Lincoln parachute.

Krafton has forged a new partnership with American luxury car brand Lincoln to bring a couple of its models to PUBG Mobile. Kicking off now in the game and running all the way until November 9, you'll be able to snag one of two vehicles and win out the game in a couple different styles, as they are offering up the historic Lincoln Model L, their first luxury automobile, and the Lincoln Navigator Black Label, the current flagship SUV that everyone knows. Each of them has a couple of exclusive colorways, which are being offered alongside Lincoln-themed premium items and rewards that you can collect. We have more details about the collab here, along with the trailer, as we hope you enjoy winning in style.

Lincoln Brings Some Vintage Class To PUBG Mobile

Bringing Lincoln's signature blend of luxury design and innovation to PUBG Mobile, the Lincoln Model L and Lincoln Navigator Black Label each offer a distinctive in-game experience. The Lincoln Model L features a dynamic retractable convertible roof for open-air driving, while the Lincoln Navigator Black Label delivers a commanding presence on the road. Throughout the collaboration, players can unlock four collectible vehicle skins across both models, including the elegant Vintage Black and Golden Age designs for the Lincoln Model L, alongside Frosted Fig and Mystic Abyss for the Lincoln Navigator Black Label.

Beyond the exclusive vehicle skins, players can personalize both Lincoln models even further through premium-tier skins featuring customizable accessory slots. Exclusive accessories include the old-school trunk and amber headlights for the Lincoln Model L, and the roof cargo box and navigator plushie for the Lincoln Navigator Black Label, giving players even more ways to make each vehicle their own. Players can also elevate their style to new heights with the limited-time Lincoln parachute, adding a touch of luxury to every descent as they drop into the action.

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