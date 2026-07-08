Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: naruto, Naruto Shippuden, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Launches Version 4.5 With Naruto Shippuden Collab

PUBG Mobile has officially launched the Version 4.5 update this week, which includes the much-anticipated Naruto Shippuden collaboration.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Version 4.5 is live with a Naruto Shippuden collab, led by a Hidden Leaf Village themed mode and iconic locations.

Battle Rogue Ninjas and Kurama in PUBG Mobile, then unlock ninjutsu like Rasengan, Chidori, Shadow Clone, and more.

PUBG Mobile adds Naruto outfits, voice packs, collectibles, giveaways, and a Studio Pierrot animation tied to the event.

Version 4.5 also expands World of Wonder, Metro Royale, and Home Mode, plus teases the Ferrari collab launching July 10.

Krafton has dropped one of the biggest updates for PUBG Mobile to date, as Version 4.5 comes with the new Naruto Shippuden collaboration. There's so much here we don't have time ot list it all, we're just going to slap everything we know about it for you to read below, as the content is now live when you relaunch the game.

Naruto Shippuden Arrives in PUBG Mobile Version 4.5

Explore the Hidden Leaf Village

At the heart of the themed mode is the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring faithfully recreated locations such as Hokage Rock, Naruto's Apartment, the Hokage's Residence, Ichiraku Ramen Shop and the Aviary. Elsewhere, players can explore iconic locations from Naruto's story, including the Ninja Academy, Hidden Leaf Hospital, Chunin Exam Finals Arena, Naka Shrine Secret Room, Naruto's Inner Mind, Valley of the End, and Great Naruto Bridge, with explorable recreations bringing memorable scenes from the anime to life.

Face Kurama and Rogue Ninja Encounters

Throughout matches, players may encounter Rogue Ninja enemies, including melee and ranged variants that appear across the map, near airdrops and supply vehicles, and during special Naruto-themed encounters. Starting July 9, players will also encounter Kurama roaming the map, appearing in one of three states: slumbering, prowling, or alert. From July 17, players will then have the chance to trigger a special match, where Kurama is under someone's control and attacks the Hidden Leaf Village. In this mode, all squads must unite to defend the village together.

Master Iconic Ninjutsu

Version 4.5 Update also welcomes a range of signature Naruto Shippuden ninjutsu abilities, weapons, and items, allowing players to truly feel like elite shinobi. Ninjutsu abilities will unlock in phases between July 9th and July 14th, with available techniques including Flying Raijin Jutsu, Rasengan, Chidori, Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, Earth Style: Mud Wall, Shadow Clone Jutsu, Reanimation Jutsu, alongside the Ninja Run traversal ability. From teleportation and powerful offensive attacks to Shadow Clone decoys and teammate recalls, players can bring some of Naruto's most iconic techniques into combat, while themed items such as Ichiraku Ramen and Make-out Paradise provide additional ways to enhance their journey through the ninja world.

Starting July 14th, players inside the Chunin Exam Finals Arena can also activate ninjutsu by shouting the name of the technique, taking part in timed Ninjutsu Duels using voice activation in supported languages, making PUBG Mobile one of the first major mobile or battle royale games to let players activate combat abilities through spoken voice commands. Kakashi can also be found throughout the themed mode, teaching the enhanced Earth Style: Mud Wall (Dog Head Version), though players may occasionally encounter multiple Kakashis at once, with only one being genuine and the others revealed as shadow clones.

Relive Iconic Naruto Moments

Beyond combat, players can relive iconic moments from the series through Valley of the End duels, multiplayer photo opportunities, and interactive experiences across the themed mode. The collaboration also features a Naruto-themed plane cabin sequence, Ninja Team Ready animations, and Strongest Team celebrations inspired by Team 7.

An Original Animation by Studio Pierrot

Developed under the supervision of the Naruto Production Committee, the collaboration is further brought to life through an exclusive original animation created by Studio Pierrot, the renowned animation studio behind Naruto Shippuden. Launching alongside the in-game content on July 9th, the special short will be released in PUBG Mobile in-game and across PUBG Mobile's official channels, opening a new chapter in the ninja world and offering fans a brand-new story experience inspired by the beloved franchise.

Unlock Character Sets and Collectibles

Starting July 12th, the collaboration further expands with a wide range of Naruto Shippuden-themed outfits, official voice packs, and collectible items inspired by some of the series' most iconic characters. Players can access the first-ever Naruto Gilt Set, featuring multiple Naruto outfits from different eras, including the Naruto (Sage Mode) Character Set and the Naruto (Six Paths Mode) Character Set, with form-switching functionality, alongside character sets for Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Hinata, Gaara, Tsunade, Madara, and Jiraiya, with each character set also including an exclusive emote. Additional collaboration content includes co-branded vehicle skins, gear items, and the Kurama Buddy pet, offering players even more ways to experience the world of Naruto Shippuden in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile's Biggest Giveaway Yet

The collaboration also features PUBG Mobile's biggest giveaway to date, offering players the opportunity to unlock more than $600 USD worth of free rewards through in-game events. Rewards include the Young Naruto Character Set, 4th Hokage Cloak Set, a themed lobby background, the "Naruto Main Theme" BGM, a Choice Chest allowing players to select one of three sets (Akatsuki Set, Elite Hidden Leaf Ninja Set, or Konoha Anbu Set), the exclusive "Emote: 1,000 Years of Pain", the "Blue Bird" OST, and official voice packs. Players can also invite new or returning players to experience the Naruto-themed mode for the chance to share in a $100,000 USD cash prize, while UGC contests offer the opportunity to win a share of a $300,000 USD prize pool, alongside Naruto Prize Path rewards.

Global Celebrations

To celebrate the Version 4.5 update and the Naruto Shippuden collaboration, PUBG Mobile will launch a series of immersive offline events across multiple countries worldwide starting today. For more details on local activations, please follow your regional PUBG Mobile official community channels. Version 4.5 Update will also feature upcoming partnerships, including with Ferrari and Scuderia Ferrari HP, arriving in PUBG Mobile from July 10th, with further details on both collaborations to be revealed soon.

World of Wonder

World of Wonder continues to evolve with significant updates to creator tools, gameplay resources, and community opportunities. Creators can access exclusive Version 4.5 partnership-themed templates, including dedicated Naruto Shippuden experiences based on the Hidden Leaf Village, Hidden Leaf Center, and Valley of the End. The update also introduces Naruto Shippuden asset integration, giving creators access to iconic ninjutsu effects, characters, and environments to build authentic Naruto-inspired experiences. These new tools provide more freedom than ever for creators to design, customize, and share their own Naruto Shippuden adventures with players around the world.

Alongside these updates, PUBG Mobile continues to invest in its growing creator ecosystem through its Creation Shop incentive, introducing revenue-sharing opportunities for eligible creators. New creator rewards, promotional opportunities, monetization features, and seasonal competitions provide even more ways for talented creators to be recognized and rewarded. Looking ahead, players can also expect an exciting new surprise gameplay experience arriving this August – stay tuned for more.

Version 4.5 Update also introduces the new World of Wonder PC Editor, giving creators the ability to build and edit their creations directly on PC for the first time. Designed to significantly enhance the creation experience, the PC Editor delivers greater precision, streamlined workflows and expanded creative flexibility, while supporting advanced editing features, collaborative creation tools and a vastly expanded scripting system that unlocks an even wider range of gameplay possibilities. The World of Wonder creation toolkit is also significantly expanded with the addition of more than 1,600 Home assets, including decorative and structural resources that provide creators with an even broader range of building options.

Metro Royale

Metro Royale Chapter 33 arrives on July 10th, bringing a fresh wave of content to the mode, including new season collectibles and Naruto-inspired encounters. Players can take on the new Nine-Tails Challenge and battle Rogue Ninja enemies across selected maps while competing for valuable rewards. The Version 4.5 Update also introduces a new Fabled melee weapon, available through encounters with powerful PvE enemies, bosses, and The Nine-Tails itself, alongside additional progression opportunities and challenge content tied to the season.

Home Mode

Home Mode sees the arrival of an all-new style: Seashell Bay, bringing coastal-inspired architecture and decorative items to players' homes. Version 4.5 also expands the Home experience with the introduction of Home Competitions and Style Voting activities, alongside quality-of-life improvements, such as one-tap reward collection, enhanced sharing functionality, and parking lot improvements. Additional Home Mode content will be available through the Craftsman's Pass, Home Lucky Spin, Home Shop updates, and special promotional events throughout the update.

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