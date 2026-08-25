Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games | Tagged: PUBG Mobile Light

PUBG Mobile Light Announced As New Experience Arriving in November

PUBG Mobile is getting a new stripped-down version of the game called PUBG Mobile Light, set to be released sometime this November.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Light launches in November 2026 as a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile focused on faster access and play.

PUBG Mobile Light supports existing accounts, shared game data, friends lists, and cross-play with standard PUBG Mobile.

Erangel is included at launch, while Miramar, Sanhok, Team Deathmatch, and Metro Royale can be downloaded on demand.

With under 1GB on Android and 2GB on iOS, PUBG Mobile Light is optimized for quicker downloads and smoother performance.

Krafton has revealed a brand-new option to play PUBG Mobile, introducing a new game called PUBG Mobile Light. This is a brand-new, stripped-down experience that removes a lot of unnecessary stuff to get through and just gets right into the game. What's more, even though you need to register for the new game, PUBG Mobile Light shares the same ecosystem as PUBG Mobile, so you can log in with your existing accounts, keep your friends list and game data, and a number of other items. We have more details below, as they are pre-registering players starting on August 25 for iOS and Android, with a launch sometime in November 2026.

Staying true to the core PUBG Mobile experience, PUBG Mobile Light centers around classic battle royale gameplay on the iconic Erangel map, where up to 100 players drop in solo or in teams, loot for survival, and fight to be the last standing in a tense, winner-takes-all showdown. Maps including Miramar and Sanhok, along with game modes including Team Deathmatch and Metro Royale, will be available for download on demand, allowing players to streamline their gaming experience and customize their experience without any wasted storage space.

With faster downloads and reduced loading times, PUBG Mobile Light allows players to get into the action almost immediately after downloading. The application has been optimized to use less storage, with a download size of less than 1GB on Android and 2GB on iOS, while delivering smoother, more responsive performance across a wider range of devices. Built to be lightweight yet powerful, PUBG Mobile Light makes the authentic PUBG Mobile experience accessible to more players, offering the same level of intensity, quality, and immersive gameplay they've come to love in PUBG Mobile without any compromise.

"With PUBG Mobile Light, we're empowering players to take control of their gameplay experience like never before," says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. "Whether you're a veteran player or just getting started with PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Light is all about quick access, smooth performance, and more flexibility, without sacrificing the core gameplay that PUBG Mobile players know and love. Best of all, it supports cross-play with PUBG Mobile, allowing players to squad up and enjoy the action together. We know players want fast, high-quality matches without having to compromise on download space, and PUBG Mobile Light delivers exactly that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!