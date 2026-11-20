Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Bentley

PUBG Mobile Partners With Bentley For Latest Luxury Car Collab

Krafton and Bentley have teamed up to bring three Bentley models to PUBG Mobile — available now through Jan. 12, 2027.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile has partnered with Bentley, adding three luxury vehicles players can drive from now through January 12, 2027.

The PUBG Mobile Bentley collab includes the Continental GTC Mulliner, Flying Spur Mulliner, and Bentayga Azure.

Each Bentley in PUBG Mobile comes in multiple exclusive finishes, including Verdant, Kingfisher, Snow Quartz, and more.

PUBG Mobile players can also unlock Bentley-themed items like a parachute, driver outfits, sunglasses, rims, and calipers.

Krafton has formed a new partnership with Bentley to bring some of their cars to PUBG Mobile in the latest luxury car collaboration. Starting today and running all the way until January 12, 2027, players will be able to get behind the wheel of either the Continental GTC Mulliner, Flying Spur Mulliner, or Bentayga Azure. All of them are available in a selection of exclusive finishes for the game, as well as being given a wide range of Bentley-themed collectibles and accessories to kind of make you feel like you're driving in your own custom car. We have the finer details below on how the collaboration will run, as you've got a whole two months to drive around the game in style.

Time To Cruise In a Bentley Around PUBG Mobile

Each of the three Bentley models brings its own distinctive character to PUBG Mobile. The Continental GTC Mulliner, a luxury convertible grand tourer, combines elegant styling with exceptional craftsmanship and is available in three finishes: Verdant, Silver Flash and Ice Wave. The Flying Spur Mulliner, a luxury performance sedan offered in Kingfisher and Golden Glimmer, offers a blend of handcrafted luxury with stylish interiors. Completing the line-up, the Bentayga Azure, a luxury SUV known for its comfort and distinctive design, is available in Snow Quartz and Prismatic.

Alongside the new vehicles, players can unlock a range of Bentley-themed accessories. The Bentley Parachute 2026 adds a touch of luxury to every drop, while the Driver Set and matching Driver Sunglasses, available in Green and Pink, let players add signature Bentley-inspired style to their in-game look. Players can further customize their Bentley vehicles with seven brake caliper colors – Red, Orange, Green, Blue, Gold, White and Black – alongside a selection of wheel designs, including Polished Edge Rims, 5-Spoke Polished Rims, Black and Full Black variants.

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