Punch Lunch: Foodtruck Fighter Releases Free Demo On Steam

Fight your enemies and then feed them in Punch Lunch: Foodtruck Fighter, as you can try it out right now with a free demo on Steam

Blend of GTA-style exploration and Streets of Rage fighting, with Overcooked-inspired cooking mini-games.

Battle hungry street punks, serve up global recipes, and upgrade your food truck to restore order.

Try high-stakes time management, unique edible power-ups, and a quirky bass-driven soundtrack by Davie504.

Indie game developer and publisher 3R Games have launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Punch Lunch: Foodtruck Fighter. The game is a weird mixture of genres as it has an old-school GTA throwback to it for an overworld, mixed in with first-person battling, food truck preparation, dining sim mechanics, and more. Calling it an action sim title seems like too brief of a description. The demo will give you a sampling of everything the game has to offer in the early part as they continue to work on it. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here before diving in.

Punch Lunch: Foodtruck Fighter

Hungry villains have taken over the city – and they're angry, greedy, and seriously underfed. Today, Punch Lunch: Foodtruck Fighter serves up its free demo on Steam, and you're invited to fight back the only way that makes sense: with fists and food. The dish contains no allergens, but may include Streets Of Rage-like action in a classic GTA-style city with Overcooked/Dave The Diver inspired cooking & time management minigames! Punch Lunch: Foodtruck Fighter is a casual single-player adventure featuring a spicy mix of punchy street action and quirky food-sim. With an energetic soundtrack featuring bass star Davie504, the first demo showcases the core gameplay loop – punching your way through "hangry" baddies, shopping at the food market, and serving juicy burgers to pacify the troublemakers.

Fight First, Feed Later – Fight the hangry, then win them over with food!

– Fight the hangry, then win them over with food! Tasty Exploration – Explore and take sidequests for cash & new ingredients.

– Explore and take sidequests for cash & new ingredients. High Stakes – Mess up a meal, and the punks are back on the streets!

– Mess up a meal, and the punks are back on the streets! Pimp Your Ride – Upgrade your truck into a flavor-packed peace machine.

– Upgrade your truck into a flavor-packed peace machine. Edible Power-Ups – Hot sauce sprays. Stamina stews. You name it, you craft it.

– Hot sauce sprays. Stamina stews. You name it, you craft it. Taste the World – Unlock global recipes: pasta, stir-fry, pierogi, tacos, and more.

