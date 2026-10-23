Posted in: Games, Halloween, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: Festival of Frights

Raid: Shadow Legends Launches The Festival of Frights Event

Raid: Shadow Legends has kicked off what will be this year's Halloween event, as players can dive into the Festival of Frights

Article Summary Raid: Shadow Legends launches the Festival of Frights Halloween event, running now through November 10 across Teleria.

The new Pumpkin Hunt sends players across the UI to find Harvest Jack’s hidden pumpkins and earn special rewards.

Players can unlock exclusive cosmetics, an Achievement Badge, and join spooky LiveOps events with a haunted Bastion.

Festival of Frights also boosts access to Legendary Champions, including Orynyx Mindcrawler, Tartarus, and Vott.

Plarium has kicked off the official Halloween event for Raid: Shadow Legends, as players can take a bold leap forward into the Festival of Frights. Running until November 10, the event will bring out some of the more nightmarish aspects of the game for a short time, including a new Pumpkin Hunt where you'll find and collect pumpkins hidden by the Legendary Champion, Harvest Jack. Doing so will get you special rewards, including a commemorative Achievement Badge for hunting down all the hidden pumpkins. We have more info below as the event has started.

Get Your Halloween Fights On as Raid: Shadow Legends Begins the Festival of Frights

After reaching certain milestones, players can get their hands on exclusive cosmetics and a commemorative Achievement Badge for hunting down all the hidden pumpkins to prove they conquered the challenge. Players will also have increased opportunities to add three Legendary Champions to their rosters during the event: Orynyx Mindcrawler, Tartarus the Oarsman, and Vott Head-lopper. Orynyx Mindcrawler can be obtained through a Fusion Event running from today through November 6, in which players complete select in-game Events and Tournaments to collect the resources needed to summon him. Meanwhile, players can keep an eye out for specific boosts to enhance their chances of getting Tartarus the Oarsman & Vott Head-lopper during the Festival of Frights event. On top of that, players can also dive into a variety of LiveOps activities and special Events, while an updated Bastion design and haunting OST set the perfect spooky mood.

"Festival of Frights is our way of giving players a Halloween experience worthy of Teleria and the amazing Raid community," said Dmytro Grytsenko, CEO at Plarium. "Unlike many of our special events, which typically feature more contained challenges, Pumpkin Hunt takes players on a hunt across the entire user interface like a digital scavenger hunt, with clues woven into the event lore. We wanted this year's celebration to feel fresh, exciting, and unmistakably Raid."

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