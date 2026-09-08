Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile Officially Launches Operation Concrete Impact

Rainbow Six Mobile's Operation Concrete Impact brings a new Close Quarters mode, the attacker Zofia, and two Payday-themed operator skins.

Article Summary Rainbow Six Mobile launches Operation Concrete Impact from September 8 to October 13 with new rewards and events.

Close Quarters becomes a permanent Rainbow Six Mobile 3v3 mode focused on fast rounds, zone captures, and Overtime.

Zofia joins Rainbow Six Mobile through the Premium Battle Pass, wielding impact and concussion grenades to disrupt foes.

Rainbow Six Mobile teams with Payday for Hibana: Joy and Wamai: Chains skins, plus an exclusive Bandit Webstore bonus.

Ubisoft has launched a new event in Rainbow Six Mobile, as the pain comes in force with Operation Concrete Impact. The event will run from September 8 through October 13, putting a greater emphasis on Close Quarters, which has become a new permanent 3v3 mode for the title. They've also added a new operator with Zofia, as well as two surprise additions from the Payday franchise. You can read more details from the developers below as the content is now live.

Operation Concrete Impact Brings The Pain in Rainbow Six Mobile

Close Quarters delivers quick, intense 3v3 tactical action designed for short, high-impact sessions. Two teams of three Operators face off to either eliminate each other or capture a zone in this lightning-fast mode. The objective zone unlocks after 30 seconds. If a team fails to capture it or eliminate all enemies before the timer expires, the round enters Overtime and tear gas is released across the map, damaging all players until one team completes an objective.

Operation Concrete Impact also introduces Zofia, a new Attacker available exclusively through the Premium Battle Pass. As a versatile Operator, Zofia brings extra pressure to the attacking side with her KS79 -LIFELINE, a modified grenade launcher that fires both Impact Grenades to open up the battlefield and Concussion Grenades to disrupt opponents. Designed to create openings, force Defenders out of position, and support aggressive pushes, Zofia gives players a powerful option to take control of the round.

The season also marks Rainbow Six Mobile's first cross-brand collaboration with Payday, bringing two exclusive Operator skins to the game: Hibana: Joy and Wamai: Chains. To celebrate the launch of Close Quarters, the official Rainbow Six Mobile Webstore Battle Pass Bundle will exclusively include the Bandit: Grounded Ace skin as an instant reward within the pass. Players will also continue to receive +200 Platinum on top of their Premium or Elite Battle Pass, making the Webstore bundle the best-value Battle Pass offer of the season. The Bandit skin is available only during Operation Concrete Impact, while the bonus Platinum will remain available for future seasonal Battle Pass offers.

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