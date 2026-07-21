Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rainbow six: siege

Rainbow Six Siege Launches Operation System Override Update

Rainbow Six Siege dropped a new mid-season update today as players will see several changes with the Operation System Override.

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Operation System Override mid-season update is live with operator balance changes and Ranked map rotation.

Rainbow Six Siege brings back 1v1 Arcade for two weeks with five maps, faster rounds, attrition, and Ranked-based matchmaking.

Console mouse and keyboard support arrives in Rainbow Six Siege, with PC crossplay matchmaking and Mousetrap enforcement.

Dokkaebi, Wamai, Jäger, Zofia, and more get tuning updates, while free rotating trial Operators refresh weekly.

Ubisoft launched a new mid-season update for Rainbow Six Siege today, as players will see a number of changes with the second part of the Operation System Override. The first part of this launched back on June 2, which is how we got the Dokkaebi rework, the Calypso Casino map, and a competitive overhaul with Ranked 3.0. This second part brings with it several balancing updates to a number of Operators, mouse keyboard support for consoles (if you wish to go that route), a new limited-time event with the return of 1v1 Arcade, a Ranked map rotation, and rotating Operator trials. We have the dev notes below as the content is now live.

1v1 Arcade Returns To Rainbow Six Siege

The fan-favorite limited-time event is back, bringing Siege's intense tactical gameplay into a fast-paced, 1v1 duel environment. A pure test of your skill, the 1v1 arcade is filled with short, high-intensity matches that focus on gunplay, movement, and gadget skill. Gameplay was designed based on community feedback, and features shorter matches, less downtime, and more variety. Some changes from the last iteration include:

Updated map pool: House has been removed, with Coastline, Consulate, and Outback added. There are 5 total maps (up from 3)

Bomb sites are now automatically revealed

Reduced prep phase duration

Attrition replaces Operator bans – winning players can no longer select the Operator they used in the previous round

Now uses Ranked skill table for matchmaking (instead of Quick Match data)

New players without a Ranked rating will receive an initial skill estimate

The 1v1 arcade is out now and runs for two weeks, so don't miss a moment of the action!

Operator Balancing Updates

Several Operators have been slightly rebalanced to help improve fair, competitive gameplay; make them more versatile in gameplay; and help cement their role in an Attacker or Defender lineup.

Dokkaebi

Global cooldown removed

Cooldown is now specific to the target Dokkaebi sent the Jegeo Payload to

Cooldown is now 14 seconds (increased from 7)

Wamai

Reduced Mag-NET activation time from 1.5s to 0.5s for faster projectile interception

Increased Mag-NET charge regeneration rate from 40s to 20s per charge

Added a deployable shield to secondary gadget options

Retained Proximity Alarm as a secondary gadget option, but replaced Impact Grenades with a Nitro Cell (C4)

Total maximum Charges 7 (was 5)

Jäger

Changed to 3 Speed / 1 Armor (from 2 Speed / 2 Armor)

Zofia

Increased KS79 Lifeline Ammunition

Concussion Grenades: 3 (up from 2)

Impact Grenades 3 (up from 2)

Lesion

Reduced GU Mine refill time to 25s (from 30s)

Twitch

Reduced Shock Drone shot recharge time to 28s (from 30s)

Melusi

Increased Banshee area of effect to 4.3m (from 4m)

Rauora

Reduces cooldown between gadget shots to 1s (from 3s)

416-C Carbine

Improvements to vertical recoil, horizontal recoil, & Recoil evolution

Mouse and Keyboard Support

Native mouse and keyboard support on consoles is officially here, covering gameplay, UI, and system interactions. Text chat is also available to all members of squads that have mouse and keyboard players for seamless team communication. To ensure competitive fairness, the game will automatically detect what input you're using, and mouse and keyboard players will be placed in the PC crossplay matchmaking pool. Mousetrap enforcement remains active for players who attempt to circumvent these matchmaking rules.

Ranked Map Rotation

A mid-season update means a Ranked map rotation to help keep the competitive experience feel fresh and varied.

Maps Added

Kanal

Villa

Theme Park

Maps Removed

Coastline

Outback

Emerald Plains

The Pro League maps and Showcased maps remain unchanged.

Rotating Trial Operators

Rotating trial Operators gives players a chance to test out Operators they don't already own. Every week, 3 Attackers and 3 Defenders will be available for free, and can be used for Enlisted, Quick Match, Team Deathmatch, Unranked, and Ranked Siege Cup matches. This week's Operators are:

Gridlock

Montagne

Flores

Ela

Azami

Caveira

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