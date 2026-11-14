Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Operation Vital Signal, R6S

Rainbow Six Siege Officially Reveals Operation Vital Signal

Rainbow Six Siege revealed new details about Operation Vital Signal during the Osaka Major, set to be released into the game on December 1

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Operation Vital Signal launches December 1, revealed at the Osaka Major with major Year 11 Season 4 updates.

Doc gets a major remaster with remote heals and revives, while the new MBZ-19 boosts defender loadouts for key operators.

Rainbow Six Siege Ranked adds Solo/Duo and Flex queues, while Bank, Yacht, Favela, and Tower receive notable updates.

Operation Vital Signal also brings Testing Grounds, Freeze for All, Grand Larceny, winter rewards, and a DOOM crossover.

Ubisoft revealed new details this evening about the next crucial step forward in Rainbow Six Siege, as Operation Vital Signal is on the way. Revealed during the Osaka Major in Japan, player feedback was the official focus of Year 11 Season 4, as a major remaster for Doc is what stands out the most for the defending combat medic. Players will also see a new defender weapon added to the mix, the long-requested separated Ranked Solo/Duo and Flex playlists, a new targeted map update to Bank that really makes use of the space, more modernized maps with updates to several of them, the team bringing back a few fan-favorite events, as well as a winter-themed seasonal event, and finally a brand-new social hub. Plus a special crossover with DOOM! We have the dev notes below, along with the videos you see here. The content will drop into the test servers shortly, followed by its official launch in the game on December 1.

Rainbow Six Siege Boosts The Doc in Operation Vital Signal

Doc Operator Remaster – With his new E-HEAL Monitor system, Doc can remotely heal and revive teammates across the map without exposing himself to unnecessary risk. Patches pre-attached to teammates can be remotely triggered, providing proactive support to roamers engaging aggressively.

– With his new E-HEAL Monitor system, Doc can remotely heal and revive teammates across the map without exposing himself to unnecessary risk. Patches pre-attached to teammates can be remotely triggered, providing proactive support to roamers engaging aggressively. New MBZ-19 Weapon – a high-power primary weapon boasting a 64-round magazine and 33 damage per round at a steady 750 RPM—available across select defender loadouts including Jäger, Warden, and Thunderbird.

– a high-power primary weapon boasting a 64-round magazine and 33 damage per round at a steady 750 RPM—available across select defender loadouts including Jäger, Warden, and Thunderbird. Major Balancing Changes – Thunderbird's Kona Station count has been increased to four with a reduced cooldown of 10 seconds (down from 15s), and stations now boast a brand-new ability: cleansing stun and concussion effects, which strengthen her role as an anchor defender. Weapon balancing includes reducing the damage and magazine capacities of the ACS12 and TCSG12 shotguns to promote cleaner weapon dynamics across defense setups. This is just the beginning, as Ubisoft looks to continue listening to community concerns with more much-awaited changes at the Mid-Season Update.

– Thunderbird's Kona Station count has been increased to four with a reduced cooldown of 10 seconds (down from 15s), and stations now boast a brand-new ability: cleansing stun and concussion effects, which strengthen her role as an anchor defender. Weapon balancing includes reducing the damage and magazine capacities of the ACS12 and TCSG12 shotguns to promote cleaner weapon dynamics across defense setups. This is just the beginning, as Ubisoft looks to continue listening to community concerns with more much-awaited changes at the Mid-Season Update. Competitive Play Overhaul – The Ranked ecosystem is splitting into dedicated Ranked Solo/Duo and Ranked Flex playlists. Solo/DuoQ provides a fair, level playing field for individual and duo players to test their skills, while Flex Queue caters to larger squads seeking more coordinated group play. Cross-Queue Matchmaking guarantees smooth queue times across all squad sizes, while the required account level to access Ranked has been reduced from Level 50 to 30 to help newer players jump into the action sooner.

New Targeted Map Update – Bank enters the list as the second map to receive a targeted update, with a new entry point behind the building that speeds up attacker entry and adds important exterior cover, shaking up defensive hold options on the 2nd-floor site. The Modernized Maps initiative also continues with visual and gameplay enhancements for Yacht, Favela, and Tower.

– Bank enters the list as the second map to receive a targeted update, with a new entry point behind the building that speeds up attacker entry and adds important exterior cover, shaking up defensive hold options on the 2nd-floor site. The Modernized Maps initiative also continues with visual and gameplay enhancements for Yacht, Favela, and Tower. Social Hub Feature – Season 4 also introduces new and improved ways to connect and play, highlighted by the debut of the Social Hub overlay for easier squad creation and friend management. Players can test new tactical prototypes in the temporary Testing Grounds playlist featuring Half-Reinforcements.

– Season 4 also introduces new and improved ways to connect and play, highlighted by the debut of the Social Hub overlay for easier squad creation and friend management. Players can test new tactical prototypes in the temporary Testing Grounds playlist featuring Half-Reinforcements. Seasonal Events – Season 4 kicks off the Freeze for All: Permafrost event featuring an 8-player free-for-all mode, followed by the return of the fan-favorite Grand Larceny event in February.

Winter Daily Rewards – For the first time since their introduction, Celebration Packs are coming back. The Winter Daily Rewards bring you 20 rewards in total, and five of them are Celebration Packs, each with a chance at two of Siege's most iconic skins. Gold Dust and Glacier are returning alongside a Brand-new animated weapon Skin for the T-5 SMG. Starting December 1, log in and claim your rewards throughout the holiday period (Until January 15).

– For the first time since their introduction, Celebration Packs are coming back. The Winter Daily Rewards bring you 20 rewards in total, and five of them are Celebration Packs, each with a chance at two of Siege's most iconic skins. Gold Dust and Glacier are returning alongside a Brand-new animated weapon Skin for the T-5 SMG. Starting December 1, log in and claim your rewards throughout the holiday period (Until January 15). New Testing Ground Content – The season launch will also re-invite players to directly help us shape the future of Siege through the return of the temporary Testing Grounds playlist. This time around, it will allow the community to test an innovative Defender secondary gadget prototype hands-on: Half-Reinforcements. Deployed and handled identically to traditional full reinforcements. The experimental addition aims to further develop defensive setup options, giving players a chance to pitch in without needing to jump onto the Test Server. This playlist will run from January 19 through February 2.

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